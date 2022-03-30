The BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg has been announced as the new permanent presenter of the BBC’s flagship Sunday morning politics programme. Kuenssberg will take over from Andrew Marr who left the BBC and is currently presenting a weekday drivetime show on LBC.

Hasn’t she already got a job at the BBC?

Kuenssberg will step down as political editor after the May local elections and then will take up the position as the new host of the Sunday morning show in September.

I thought Sophie Raworth was the replacement.

Raworth took over as temporary host when Marr left the BBC in January. She was said to be in the running as the permanent host, as was Mishal Husain, presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. But it is said Kuenssberg impressed BBC bosses in screen tests.

Presumably she’s happy about the move?

I couldn't be more delighted," Kuenssberg said in a statement. “For decades Sunday morning has been the moment to explore the events that shape us and to challenge and listen to our politicians.

"It's an honour to take the chair for that conversation in the 2020s."

So, what does this mean for the Sunday morning show?

There will be a new format for the programme when it begins in September. New everything actually. New set, title and title music. Kuenssberg will be expected to set the agenda with her interviews with politicians. Some MPs have suggested she will be a tougher questioner than Marr.

“Laura's the perfect host for our flagship weekend politics show,” interim director of BBC News Jonathan Munro said. “She's an engaging presenter and a razor-sharp political interviewer, and she knows exactly which questions audiences want answered."

This will not go down well with everyone, will it?

There are some on the left who feel the journalist is far too close to the current administration in Westminster. A profile of the journalist in the Times last year even carried the headline, “Laura Kuenssberg: Tory stooge or impartial pro?” (the latter, the article decided.)

Then again, when it was announced she was standing down as political editor, a senior Tory MP suggested it would be a good opportunity for the BBC to appoint a “pro-Brexit” replacement.

What's the truth of it?

Let's ask The Herald's own expert, Alison Rowat: "She’s a lot like Marr in that she is a Scot and a story-breaker. There is more to her than Westminster, as she showed when she was business editor at ITV News, but we know little about her personally. She will come under pressure to change that – lots of time to do profiles of her between now and her start date of September. Marr had an obvious hinterland in his art and his love of history. Like every BBC political editor in recent years she has been accused of being on one side or the other. Kuenssberg has good Conservative contacts, but you would expect that given they are the government of the day."

Will Kuenssberg get a pay rise?

So, it’s thought. As political editor she earned more than £260,000. That figure is expected to rise in her new role. Andrew Marr was paid £335,000 when he hosted the programme.