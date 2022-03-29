SNP ministers have been accused of creating a cancer “ticking timebomb” after no single Scottish health board met a 62-day treatment time target.

New statistics shows that performance against a cancer waiting time standard fell further in the final three months of 2021 - the worst since the target was set in 2008.

Ministers have set the target of having 95 per cent of patients to begin treatment within 62 days of being referred for help because cancer is suspected.

The most recent quarterly data from Public Health Scotland shows 79% started treatment within the 62-day standard between October and December 2021, compared to 83.3% in the previous quarter.

The flagship 62-day waiting time standard has not been met overall since 2012.

Referrals under the target rose significantly by 18.3% compared to the previous year, prompting fears that the Covid backlog is hitting services.

There were 4,144 eligible referrals for the 62-day standard in the final three months of the year, an increase of 3.3% from the previous quarter.

However, the data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) showed performance against another cancer waiting time standard improved very slightly.

The 31-day standard states that 95% of all patients should wait no more than 31 days from decision to treat to first cancer treatment.

In the final quarter of 2021, performance against this standard stood at 97.1% compared to 97% in the previous quarter.

The 62-day standard was not met by any of the NHS boards, while the 31-day standard was met by all boards except NHS Grampian and NHS Highland.

Public Health Scotland’s report noted: “The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the results, some boards have highlighted that staffing and capacity issues continue to impact on performance in the latest quarter.”

Macmillan Cancer Support said that when recording started in 2006 performance against the 62-day target stood at 82.5%, and the figure of 79% represented a new low.

Janice Preston, head of partnerships for the charity in Scotland, said: “Early diagnosis and timely treatment provides the best possible outcomes for people with cancer.

“These latest figures show that these two things are not in place and more people are now facing delays in receiving their life-saving cancer treatments than ever before.

“We know that delayed and cancelled treatment can cause a huge amount of worry and distress and some people will have complex emotions associated with what might have happened had they been diagnosed or treated sooner.”

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said: “These deeply concerning figures clearly show the pandemic has created a ticking timebomb when it comes to cancer diagnosis in Scotland.

“More and more patients are facing devastating delays which are harming their chances of survival. We know that the earlier a patient is diagnosed, the better their chance of surviving.

“However, SNP ministers’ continued inaction is putting lives at risk and means patients are suffering completely unacceptable waits.”

He added: “This target has now not been met by the SNP in almost a decade, meaning Humza Yousaf simply cannot use Covid as an excuse for missing the target.

“We’ve only seen rehashed promises and warm words from the Health Secretary, rather than the urgent action needed to get cancer patients treated as quickly as possible after referral.

“That attitude must change immediately in light of hundreds of patients again waiting longer than two months to start treatment.”

Scottish Labour’s health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “Scottish Labour have long warned that there is a cancer timebomb threatening to wreak havoc with services and cost lives, and now this is starting to hit.

“NHS staff are working tirelessly to keep things going and do right by patients, but the SNP’s dangerous negligence has left services to collapse to record lows.

“The Health Secretary is nowhere to be seen despite this lethal crisis looming.

“We urgently need a real cancer recovery plan to fix this unprecedented catastrophe before more lives are lost.”

Mr Yousaf appeared before MSPs on Holyrood’s Health Committee this morning, and admitted that “there’s no getting away from the fact the last two years have seen significant increases in backlogs and waiting on a waiting list”.

The Health Secretary acknowledged that waiting on a list for treatment can have “real serious impacts” including “a deterioration in their health”.

But Mr Yousaf stressed that getting on top of the impact Covid-19 is having on the NHS is crucial to the health service being able to turn things around.

He added: “I entirely accept the point that as the backlog continues for treatment, there will undoubtedly continue to be a level of pressure from that backlog on primary care so tackling the backlog is key to that.

“Key to tackling the backlog is controlling transmission of Covid.

“We know that, for example, between the Delta wave and the Omicron wave between October and November last year, when we had just a bit of a breather, that allowed, for example, scheduled operations to increase by round about 23 per cent in the space of a month.

“So we know the NHS has the ability to recover if we can somehow insulate it from the worst impacts of Covid-19.”