DOWNING Street will not disclose if any staff or ministers receive police fines over the partygate saga, unless it is the Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said he has no plans to issue an apology in the Commons, despite saying that “all rules were followed at all times” in No.10.

The Met said today it was planning a first tranche of 20 fixed penalty notices to be handed out following its lengthy investigation into parties and gatherings in Downing Street and across Whitehall during the pandemic, dubbed Operation Hillman.

More could follow in the coming days.

The PM’s spokesman said the identities of those who had been fined, unless it was the Prime Minster himself, would not be disclosed refused to say whether he personally had been fined.

Asked if Mr Johnson had received a fine, the spokesman said: “No, we've said we will update if that were to occur. But our position has not changed.

“You'll all have seen that the Met provided an update in terms of the process they're working through. But beyond that, I don't have anything further on it.”

The Prime Minister previously said in December: "What I can tell you is that all the guidelines were observed, continue to be observed.

"I am satisfied myself that the guidelines were followed at all times."

He later told the Commons on three occassions that no rules had been broken.

On December 1, he said: "All guidance was followed completely in No 10.”

On December 8, 2021, he again said: " I have been repeatedly assured that the rules were not broken… I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken."

In response to another question on that day he said: "I am sure that whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times."

MPs have accused Mr Johnson of wilfully misleading parliament, which would constitute a breach of the ministerial code.

Asked if he would be correcting the record, now that the Met confirm fines will be issued and therefore the law has been broken by government staff, the spokesman said: "The Prime Minister has apologised to the house. He has at all times seeked to set out clearly his understanding of events. But he has recognised that there are things we did not get right in this process and that mistakes were made.

"And as I say you can expect to hear more from the Prime Minister when the investigation is concluded."

Asked if the PM thought he had misled the House of Commons, he said: "No, at all times he set out his understanding of events."

Asked if Mr Johnson believed the law had in fact been broken, the spokesman said: "I think the Met themselves set out where they are in this process...So I'm not going to get beyond that process. The Prime Minister has accepted that mistakes were made and his apologised."

He later said it was "for the Met to make that judgement" on whether the law had been broken.

When it was put to him that the Met Police clearly had made that judgement by confirming fines would be issued, the spokesman said:" Again, you will hear more from the Prime Minister once the report is concluded. But he has already apologised on a number of fronts."

Asked if the PM was going to make a statement before the Sue Gray report was fully concluded and published, he said: "There is no plans to update currently.

"As relates to the handling of this overall, certainly that would be once the Sue Gray report was published."