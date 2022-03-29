Submarine-hunting aircrafts will be deployed from a Scottish base to the Arctic after Russia "significantly increased" its military activity in the region.
The UK's first Arctic strategy warned that Moscow has "increasingly militarised" its Arctic territory by reopening its Cold War-era bases.
Published by the Ministry of Defence, the new strategy will include sending a number of RAF's P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray.
The patrol planes have specialist surveillance technology for anti-submarine warfare.
Defence secretary Ben Wallace warned that Russia's military activity in the region had "significantly increased" over the past 15 years, the Times reports.
The strategy document confirmed a company of Royal Marines, two warfare ships and helicopters will be periodically deployed to the Arctic.
Mr Wallace has been visiting Bardufoss in northern Norway amid Nato's Exercise Cold Response which has seen 30,000 troops taking part in a major cold-weather exercise.
Rising temperatures in the Arctic is causing ice to melt, with Mr Wallace stating that changing environments provide "both opportunities and threats".
Nato raised concerns that new sea routes cleared by melting ice could become contested.
On the topic of Moscow's growing investments in military infrastructure and equipment, the Arctic strategy read: "Russian submarine activity in the North Atlantic has reached Cold War levels."
It added that “we must be vigilant and prepared to respond”.
