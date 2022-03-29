AN SNP MP has quit the party's Westminster front bench.

David Linden, MP for Glasgow East and the party's work and pensions spokesman, said he was taking a step back from the role to focus on his constituency work.

He is to be replaced by Kirsty Blackman, the party's former Westminster deputy leader and MP for Aberdeen North.

Announcing the move on social media, Mr Linden said: "It's been a privilege to serve on the SNP frontbench in Westminster, but I've decided to step down in order to focus more of my time on constituency casework.

"12 years of Tory austerity has already hammered the very poorest in our communities - and the current cost of living crisis is only making that even worse, so I want to focus all my efforts on dealing more with day to day constituency work."

It comes after Mr Linden was disciplined by SNP Chief whip Owen Thomson last month, alongside fellow Glasgow MP Chris Stephens, when the pair defied the party whip.

READ MORE: SNP MPs question leadership after two defy party whip over Tory benefits plans

The rest of the SNP group abstained on the Social Security (Up-rating of Benefits) Bill, which passed regardless and will see Universal Credit go up by £10.07 per month and the state pension rise by £5.55 a week from April.

Mr Linden and Mr Stephens were both said to be unhappy about the decision for the SNP to abstain and voted against the bill instead.

Campaigners say the rise in benefits and pensions will not go far enough to help people meet soaring living costs, and will leave many more in poverty.

Ian Blackford, the party's Westminster leader, thanked Mr Linden for his work and confirmed Ms Blackman would replace his portfolio.

He said: "I want to thank David Linden for his tireless work as the SNP's Work & Pensions spokesperson.

"He's been an outstanding advocate for the most vulnerable and has led on key campaigns on opposing Universal Credit cuts and holding the UK Gov to account.

"I wish David well as he looks to focus on his constituency and standing up for the people of Glasgow East.

"I know he will continue to be one of the most effective voices holding the Tories to account in Parliament.

"I'd like to welcome [Kirsty Blackman] back to the frontbench as the party's new Shadow Work & Pensions spokesperson.

"Kirsty brings to the role a wealth of experience in Westminster & will play a crucial role in challenging the DWP & championing people's priorities."

Ms Blackman added: "I look forward to working to hold this Tory Gov to account over their damaging policies which have targeted the most vulnerable in society and pushed many more people into hardship - as well as using my role to be a strong voice for the people of Scotland at Westminster."