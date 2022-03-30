SCOTLAND'S Cabinet Secretary for Covid Recovery has tested positive for the virus.
Taking to Twitter, John Swinney told followers that the bug had left him feeling poorly.
He tweeted: "After two years of avoiding #Covid_19 I tested positive this morning. I will be self-isolating in accordance with the rules and will try to engage with @scotparl business if I feel better than I do just now."
After two years of avoiding #Covid_19 I tested positive this morning. I will be self-isolating in accordance with the rules and will try to engage with @scotparl business if I feel better than I do just now.— John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) March 30, 2022
News of the Deputy First Minister's positive test result comes ahead of Nicola Sturgeon's update to parliament on the remaining pandemic restrictions.
A record number of Scots had the virus in the latest sampling by the Office for National Statistics, with an estimated one in 11 people testing positive for the virus in the week ending March 20, compared to one in 16 in England and Wales.
The latest Scottish Government figures confirmed there were 2383 people in hospital with the virus.
A total of 9311 new Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths of people who had the virus in the previous 28 days were also reported in the Tuesday figures.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment