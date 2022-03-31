The Scottish Government has warned people to stay vigilant against potential scammers ahead of census home visits this month.

Local field teams will soon be dispatched to homes across the country to offer support to those who have yet to submit their Scottish census return.

In preparation for this, Paul Lowe, Chief Executive of National Records of Scotland (NRS) has urged members of the public to be wary of potential fraudsters.

He said: “We ask people to be mindful that during the census, it is likely that scams purporting to represent the census may increase.

"We will never ask you for money or personal financial information. So if someone does ask you for these, you can be sure it is a scam.

"Our field teams will always show formal identification, and respondents can verify their identity by calling the helpline on 0800 030 8308.

"They will be observing all public health guidelines and will not cross the threshold of a residence.”

It is estimated that close to a million households in Scotland have yet to return their census response, despite passing the deadline day of March 20.

Field teams will offer guidance and support during their upcoming home visits with a telephone service available for those most in need of assistance.

Paul said: “There is still time to complete your census and we are here to support those who need help.

"Completion of the census is a legal responsibility, and our field teams are there to provide help.

"Our free helpline, 0800 030 8308 also remains available to provide assistance, including for those seeking a paper questionnaire.”

Highlighting the importance of taking the time to fill out the census return Paul said: “The census only happens every ten years and its results will be important for generations to come.

"By taking a few minutes to answer questions about yourself, your household, and the place where you live, everyone plays a vital role in helping shape important services in your community, from the building of new schools and hospitals to improving transport links and understanding health needs.”

The census asks questions on a range of topics, including the types of accommodation people stay in, household relationships, age, sex, health and employment status.

New questions for the 2022 census include use of British Sign Language (BSL), passports held, previous armed forces history and new voluntary questions on sexual orientation and trans status.

A census of the population has been taken every 10 years in Scotland since 1801, with the exception of 1941, because of World War Two and in 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.