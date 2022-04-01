BACK in February, before Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine turned the geopolitical map of the world upside down and consumed our news agenda, I wrote on these pages the first of an intended three articles on Scotland’s constitutional future.

That column analysed the environment in which I think we find ourselves, from my relatively agnostic perspective, with the next column offering a view on how those in favour of independence could encourage more of the apolitical pragmatists who voted No in 2014, to vote Yes next time around.

Writing a column about nationalism can be a treacherous undertaking, here in Scotland. Judging by the online feedback on my previous effort, the line between being a traitorous nationalist and a British colonialist is blurry.

The truth is that I am actually a fairly stereotypical ‘middler’. I’m not a member of a political party and I feel no affinity, far less loyalty, to any of them. I don’t go on marches. I don’t commonly find myself shouting at the television or banging my fists on my keyboard.

I vote according to what I interpret as being best for me, my family, the people around me, and the country as a whole. In 2014’s independence referendum, I voted No. It is generally accepted amongst pollsters that around 40 per cent of the population would vote No under any and all circumstances, and another perhaps 35 per cent will vote Yes under any and all circumstances. This leaves around one in every four of us who have the emotional willingness to vote either way. I am one of them.

Typically for this 25 per cent, my decision was heavily influenced by the economic outlook. I see Scotland as a land and sea of enormous economic potential. We are geographically blessed with the ability to have exploited oil and gas, to exploit the transition to renewables, and to eventually play a relatively leading role in the net zero world. Combined with a strong services sector, including in breakthrough industries such as financial technology and life sciences, and high quality universities, we are well positioned to be a small but immensely successful independent country.

However, in 2014, the Yes campaign made me, and many thousands of people like me, vote No. I didn’t see any impetus on the part of nationalists to create a vibrant, open, liberal, growing economy which would maximise the opportunities of future generations. I didn’t see a willingness to make positive strides towards reforming the expensive, creaking public services which fail to provide us with the outcomes we can reasonably expect. I was given a vision of an inward-facing, angry Scotland, not an outward-facing one at ease with itself.

I know a lot of nationalists, both in my personal and professional life. Those in government and politics, with whom I work in my day job as a lobbyist, are a gifted group of people. I have the utmost time and respect for them both as professionals and as people. I like them.

But I find it curious that they have not been able to drag their movement to the place it needs to be in order to win a referendum. Because, frankly, they are no closer to being able to win a second referendum now than they were the day they lost the first one in 2014.

So how do they do it? In short, through words and through deeds.

First, let’s discuss words. And let’s remember that, in order to win a second referendum, nationalists need to appeal not to the 35 per cent they already have, nor to the 40 per cent they will never get, but to the 25 percent who they might.

For this group, there needs to be a substantial pivot in tone towards a positive, vision-based agenda. The 25 per cent isn’t interested in constant sniper fire with the UK Government. The 25 per cent isn’t interested in holding grudges or settling scores. We want to look forward, not backwards.

The leadership of the nationalist movement has the ability to sell this to the 25 per cent. And that is where the deeds become as important as the words. I would identify three areas in which a clear, positive, sensible set of policy proposals could genuinely shift the dial.

The first is in energy policy. The war in Ukraine is the darkest of dark clouds, but if it has a silver lining it is the light it has shone on energy security. We, as Europeans, are funding this Russian war by relying on Russia’s gas. It is intolerable, and in Scotland we have the ability to show genuine leadership in creating an entirely clean, entirely green, entirely secure energy mix.

To do this, though, we cannot continue to engage in an infantile discussion worthy of little more than a school assembly hall debate. The Scottish Government, in defiance of the the Green tail which all too often appears to wag the dog, could make clear that our past is oil and gas, our current is transition and a preference for domestic fossil fuels over foreign ones, and our future is renewables including wind, hydrogen and, yes, nuclear.

The 25 per cent would like that.

The same is true in our public services. We can, if we wish, continue to pretend that our health and education systems are the envy of the world. The trouble is, though, that all the evidence points to that being the opposite of the truth. The Scottish Government could tell the 25 per cent that a new Scotland means a new start on public services. It means learning from those countries around the world who do schooling and health care much better than we do, for the same or less taxpayer investment.

The 25 per cent would like that.

And they could make clear that Scotland – the country that invented free enterprise and epitomised entrepreneurialism – would find itself again through independence. They could stop pretending that taxing and spending is the cure to all ills, because at the top of the nationalist tree, they know it is not.

The 25 per cent would like that.

Independence is viable. Independence is sellable. But, unless nationalism hits the reset button, independence will remain a fantasy.

Andy Maciver is Director of Message Matters and Zero Matters