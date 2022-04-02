As imagined by Brian Beacom

TO BE honest, it’s been a rubbish week in Holyrood. And while my temper indicated I was ready to Will Smith Douglas Ross at one point I can categorically deny this to be the case. These voodoo dolls a pal sent me from Haiti should do the job just as well.

Honestly, does The Linesman need to continually bring up this ancient story about how the Scottish Government nationalised a shipyard and created a £400m ferry crisis? And he isn’t the only opportunist trying to look tough and play Popeye in parliament.

Labour's Anas Sarwar, who could wait as long as Kenneth Branagh to pick up an Oscar and never be leadership quality, has also been at the spinach.

He’s trying to maintain that Derek Mackay is the fall guy for the Ferguson Marine fiasco. But Derek Mackay was fully in charge of the purchase. He even cleverly managed to seal the deal while on holiday.

So, if Anas Sarwar decides to talk about the ‘waste of public money’ how can it be my fault?

And, honestly, this spending the taxpayers’ hard-earned is an old, tired line. Does he not remember the money thrown down the stank when it came to the Edinburgh trams?

In fact, the Holyrood building itself was a monument to egregious overspend, which Joe and Josephine Public had to fork out for.

Then Mr Sarwar has the audacity to ask how I could justify paying Tim Hair, the ferries turnaround man, £2m – just under three grand a day plus eccies – way more than he’d asked for?

Honestly, I did get Bluto angry at this point because our SNP advisers were absolutely right in suggesting Mr Hair needed a few bob extra in his pocket to relocate from Hampshire to Port Glasgow.

Sarwar then said I could have got Lionel Messi for this sort of money! But this is nonsense because I could never see Messi playing for Morton, could you?

Would I agree to such a mad £250m ferry bill again, if I’d ever known about it in the first place? Between the two of us, I’d rather go out to dinner with Roman Abramovich and try the chef’s recommendation.

But I’m not going to back a public inquiry just so former Ferguson Marine boss Jim McColl can stand up in court and ‘tell the truth that the ships were rushed through because of political expediency’ blah-blah.

Yet, that’s not to say I’m going to tell you where we made the mistakes, because that would suggest culpability. And there’s nothing gets me more angry than admitting I’m angry with myself.

What I would say is we need to have every faith in the Scotland dream. In our industry, our ability to manage ourselves.

Yes, our next two ferries will be built in Turkey. But all I can say is let’s look ahead. We’ve nationalised ScotRail this week. Yes, there’s already been a strike but I know absolutely nothing of it.