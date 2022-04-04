By Jane Salmonson, chair, Humanitarian Emergency Fund Panel; Marie Hayes, British Red Cross; Graeme McMeekin, Tearfund Scotland; Alistair Dutton, Sciaf; Michael McKean, Mercy Corps;Jamie Livingstone, Oxfam Scotland; Nadeem Baqir, Islamic Relief Scotland; Claire Telfer, Save The Children Scotland; Sally Foster Fulton, Christian Aid Scotland

WHILE more than a month has now passed since the Ukraine conflict changed our world, many of us are scarcely able to believe our eyes as we watch the women and children continue to flee their homes in terror.

Harder still to imagine the extreme danger and suffering faced by those who have stayed put – the men in arms, the elderly, and the others for whom escape is simply not possible.

The proximity of the conflict in Ukraine, the accessibility of social media for those caught in the crisis, and the tenacity of international correspondents means we are watching this humanitarian disaster unfold up close and in real time.

Little wonder that we all want to do whatever we can to help.

The depth of people’s solidarity is genuinely humbling: more than £260 million has now been raised since the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian

Appeal launched last month, around £25m now donated in Scotland alone – that’s approaching £5 for every man, woman and child right across the country.

As that appeal total has grown, so too, perhaps, has wider understanding of our global interconnectedness.

The crisis has not only driven even greater fuel prices globally, but it also further threatens millions of people in low-income countries who are already living life on the brink.

Wheat grown in Russia and Ukraine, destined for Ethiopia, Afghanistan and Syria, may never arrive and global prices have been rocketing.

Many of us personally know that the Covid-19 threat is still very much with us and the global pandemic is far from over.

We continue to see appalling vaccine inequality: while around three-quarters of people in high-income countries are fully vaccinated, this is the case for only around one in 10 people in low-income countries.

We must be careful not to look away.

Away from the front pages, the Scottish Government has for the past five years been supporting humanitarian relief in parts of the world which rarely, or too fleetingly, capture our attention through its Humanitarian Emergency Fund.

The eight leading humanitarian aid organisations we represent in Scotland come together to advise the Government as an expert panel, with selected members given appropriate funding to save and rebuild lives.

So, when locusts swarmed in Ethiopia, the fund provided tailored support to farmers who had lost thousands of acres of crops. In South Sudan and Burkina Faso, where conflict, Covid-19 and climate change are wreaking havoc, it has supported communities whose lives and livelihoods have been damaged.

And, right now, it is funding efforts to help millions still caught up in the huge hunger crisis in Afghanistan where millions of children may not make it through to the end of winter.

As members of the HEF Panel, we are grateful for the cross-party support and generosity shown by the public for this vital help for those in need.

However, the combined impact of the “3 Cs” outlined here – conflict, Covid-19 and the climate emergency – means a record number of people now need urgent humanitarian support.

The UN estimated, before the Ukraine crisis, that 274 million people globally are in need of this type of life-saving support in 2022 – an astonishing one in 29 people.

By working together, our agencies help to ensure the Scottish Government’s support delivers maximum impact in the places it is needed most. We hope this partnership model, still in its early days, will continue to mature as a key focus for effective humanitarian action.

At a time when rising living costs are fuelling hardship for many here too, the people of Scotland can be proud of this collaborative effort in addition to our contributions to the UK Government’s wider international development funding.

So, whether in Ukraine or elsewhere, and with the incredible backing of the people of Scotland, we will continue to do all we can to help. Together, Scotland is not looking away.