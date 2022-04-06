THE SCOTTISH Tories have pledged to “protect women's same-sex spaces” in council-run venues ahead of May’s local elections.

Douglas Ross’s party has also announced it will diverge from the UK Government and will continue to support its previous commitment to support a ban on conversion therapy including for trans people.

The Tory Government at Westminster has amended its plans to ban conversion therapy and is now set to exclude trans conversion from the proposals - angering a host of LGBT organisations.

The Scottish Tories' gender reform spokesperson, Meghan Gallacher, has claimed the same sex spaces are essential to protect women’s rights and safety.

The Scottish Conservatives are the only Holyrood party that does not support the proposed gender recognition reforms, tabled by the Scottish Government, that would lead to the system used by trans people to obtain a certificate legally recognising their acquired gender to be simplified and sped up.

Ms Gallacher, Tory MSP for Central Scotland, said the policy was particularly vital for those who need the support of rape crisis centres and domestic violence shelters.

The party has now committed to supporting women's spaces in council-run venues including schools, parks and swimming pools.

The Scottish Conservatives are the first and major party to make the commitment in their 2022 local council manifesto.

Ms Gallacher said: “Our local government manifesto will include a commitment to protect women's same-sex spaces.

“It is essential that we continue to respect women's safety. We cannot allow long-held rights to be eroded.

“Many women feel that their place in society and their safety is under threat. Those views should be heard and respected, not dismissed, as they have been on too many occasions.”

She added: “It is particularly vital that women who need the support of rape crisis centres and domestic violence shelters feel they are safe from the harm of abusers. That potential danger does not come from trans women but from predatory men who may go to great lengths to hurt women.

“The recently published Equality and Human Rights Commission guidance is very welcome. It provides the necessary clarity that allows organisations to protect women's rights and safety. Our councillors will vote to provide facilities for trans women that fully complies with the EHRC guidance."

This party said its position on the issue has been confirmed in response to recent requests from women's organisations seeking clarity on the position of each major party over gender reform laws.

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that the plans are “about making that process less traumatic and inhumane for trans people”.

She added that the proposed legislation does not “take away from women any of the current existing rights that women have under the Equalities Act” and insisted “it doesn’t change anything about safe spaces”.