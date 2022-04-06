THE UK's Foreign Secretary has announced a fresh wave of sanctions against Russian elites and institutions, while vowing to ban coal imports by the end of the year.
Liz Truss revealed the measures this afternoon, minutes after the US announced it was sanctioning the country's largest bank - Sberbank - as well as Vladimir Putin's two daughters Maria Ivanovna Putina and Katerina Tikhonovna Shkrebneva.
Joe Biden said the US measures would be "devastating" and would ensure "Russia would pay a severe and immediate price for its atrocities in Bucha".
The UK Foreign Office announced it was to end the UK's dependency on Russian coal and oil by the end of the year, and vowed to end gas imports from the country "as soon as possible thereafter".
Asset freezes against Sberbank and the Credit Bank of Moscow were also unveiled by Ms Truss, as as well as an outright ban on investment to Russia, worth more than £11bn to the country in 2020.
Eight wealthy oligarchs have been targeted by the UK Government, including Sergey Sergeyevich Ivanov, president of the world's largest diamond producer Alrosa; and Boris Borisovich Rotenberg, the son of the co-owner of Russia’s largest gas pipeline producer SGM.
Also beng sanctioned are Viatcheslav Kantor, the largest shareholder of fertiliser company Acron, Putin associate Andrey Guryev, truck manufacturer Sergey Kogogin, Gaxprombank CEO Andrey Akimov, gas producer Leonid Mikhelson, and Aleksander Dyukov, who runs the state-owned oil firm GazpromNeft.
Ms Truss said: "Today, we are stepping up our campaign to bring Putin's appalling war to an end with some of our toughest sanctions yet."
"Our latest wave of measures will bring an end to the UK's imports of Russian energy and sanction yet more individuals and businesses, decimating Putin’s war machine.
"Together with our allies, we are showing the Russian elite that they cannot wash their hands of the atrocities committed on Putin's orders. We will not rest until Ukraine prevails."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel