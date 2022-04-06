THE UK will “generate and produce” more home-grown energy – with renewables, nuclear power, oil and gas and hydrogen set to all be ramped up in a new flagship strategy.

Ahead of the UK Government setting out its delayed updated energy strategy on Thursday, the head of the North Sea oil and gas sector has warned that the blueprint will be a “defining moment” for mapping the need for “secure, reliable and clean supplies of energy”.

Speaking ahead of unveiling his new strategy, UK Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the vision would include “more wind, more solar, more nuclear, more hydrogen – while maximising North Sea production”.

He added that the strategy is the UK Government’s “plan for greater energy independence”, stressing that “we’re going to generate and produce more energy in Britain”.

Mr Kwarteng is expected to signal the approval of new North Sea oil and gas licences – despite a gloomy UN report on Monday stressing the need for a rapid shift away from fossil fuels for vital climate targets to remain realistic.

As well as speculation that offshore wind power and energy from nuclear will be ramped up by UK ministers, it is also thought that plans to produce low carbon hydrogen will be boosted from 5GW to 10GW – a key ask of the Scottish Government.

Last year, the Scottish Government indicated it would put pressure on UK ministers to "accelerate” the development of clean hydrogen – pinned as a crucial part of Scotland’s strategy to transform the economy away from a reliance on fossil fuels.

But focus could be put on the bridging blue hydrogen, which uses natural gas and evidence suggests it could be more polluting than burning coal.

The chief executive of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), which represents North Sea energy companies, has told UK ministers to maximise the use of domestic resources.

Deirdre Michie said: “We already have political consensus on the need for secure, reliable and clean supplies of energy. The UK Government’s new energy security strategy will be a defining moment for how we achieve that goal.

“Do we make the most of our own resources and use these to provide energy security now and support the development of a homegrown low-carbon energy industry for the future?

“Or do we outsource the manufacturing and construction of our new energy infrastructure to other countries and import the billions of pounds worth of equipment needed? Both destinations reach net zero but outsourcing to other countries undermines our own companies and workers and reduces our energy security by making us more dependent on imports.

“Many companies involved in UK oil and gas are already expanding into offshore wind, creating the infrastructure for mass hydrogen production, and building carbon capture and storage systems. They have the expertise not just in engineering but also in financing and managing these huge projects.

“Those companies and their workforces are the bedrock on which the UK should build its new low carbon energy infrastructure.

"I want to remind politicians of all parties and countries that energy security is now national security and ask them to recognise the vital role that our oil and gas operators and supply chain play in providing energy now – and to support them as they evolve to build our low-carbon future."