SCOTTISH Labour will place action to tackle the cost-of-living crisis “front and centre” of the party’s local councils election campaign.

Anas Sarwar will launch his party’s manifesto today and will set out Labour’s plans to save every Scottish household up to £1,000.

Labour believes that May’s local elections will be fought over the cost-of-living crisis – with energy bills, inflation and National Insurance contributions soaring.

The party’s plans will include a previously-made pledge to introduce a windfall tax on oil and gas giants in a bid to reduce household bills for millions of Scots by £600.

Labour also wants to see a £400 payment brought in to support families struggling with bills as well as a £100 rebate on water bills and a freeze on water charges and rail fares.

Mr Sarwar said: “Make no mistake, this election is about one thing and one thing only – the cost-of-living crisis.

“Every part of government – from local councillors to the First Minister and Prime Minister – must be focused entirely on protecting the financial wellbeing of millions of Scots.

“No one should be forced to choose between eating and heating – but thanks to the inaction of the Tories and SNP this is the shameful reality for thousands of Scots.”

He added: “That’s why, at this election, Scottish Labour is putting the cost-of-living crisis front and centre and is giving the people of Scotland the chance to elect local champions that will protect and support the communities that they represent."

With National Insurance contributions increasing this week, the Scottish LibDems have suggested that families in Scotland are set to pay out an estimated £329 million more – an average of almost £130 per household.

The Liberal Democrats have set out plans in their local elections campaign to “kill two birds with one stone,” by slashing the top rate of VAT to 17.5% this year. The party say the move would save families an average of £600 and give businesses a boost by encouraging spending and keeping prices low.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson, Christine Jardine, said: “Families in Scotland are being crippled by the worst cost of living crisis in a generation, struggling to put food on the table and afford sky-high energy bills.

“The last thing they need is an unfair tax raid. Yet the Conservatives are piling on the misery by breaking their promise not to hike up national insurance, in a move that will hit our community hard.

“The Liberal Democrats are fighting for a fair deal that would put money back into people’s pockets through an emergency tax cut. Our plans would kill two birds with one stone, helping those struggling to make ends meet while giving our treasured local businesses the shot in the arm they need.”

Boris Johnson said he has “absolutely no problem” with increasing national insurance for millions of workers in order to fund the NHS and social care.

The Prime Minister said the 1.25 percentage point rise is “unquestionably the right thing” and shows the Government is prepared to take the “big decisions” for the country.