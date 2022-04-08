Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, has said she will now pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income.

In a statement, Ms Murty said she did not want her non-dom status to be a “distraction” for her husband.

“For this reason, I will no longer be claiming the remittance basis for tax,” she said.

“This means I will now pay UK tax on an arising basis on all my worldwide income, including dividends and capital gains, wherever in the world that income arises.

“I do this because I want to, not because the rules require me to.

“These new arrangements will begin immediately and will also be applied to the tax year just finished.”