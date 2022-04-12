NICOLA Sturgeon has called on Boris Johnson to resign after he and Rishi Sunak were both fined for breaking lockdown rules during the pandemic.

Mr Johnson's wife Carrie is also being fined.

Reacting to the explosive news on Twitter, the First Minister said Mr Johnson had broken the law and “repeatedly lied to parliament about it”.

She said the “basic values of integrity and decency” demanded he should go.

“And he should take his out of touch chancellor with him,” she added, referring to the separate scandal around the tax affairs of Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty.

Boris Johnson must resign. He broke the law and repeatedly lied to parliament about it. The basic values of integrity and decency - essential to the proper working of any parliamentary democracy - demand that he go.

And he should take his out of touch chancellor with him. https://t.co/rqfWavTvjp — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 12, 2022

Deputy First Minister John Swinney also said Mr Johnson “must resign” for breaking the law “he put in place”.

The call was echoed by Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, who said both the PM and his Chancellor should quit.

He said: “One rule for them. The position of both is now completely untenable. They must resign.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who previously called on Mr Johnson to resign over the scandal before U-turning in light of Ukraine, has yet to comment.

The fines revives the most damaging scandal of Mr Johnson's premiership as his party prepares for the local elections in May.

Mr Johnson had previously told the House of Commons that no rules were broken in Downing Street - and that there were no parties.

However it later emerged he had attended at least one such party.

The Metropolitan Police has now issused more than 50 fixed penalty notices in respect of unlawful gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall in 2020 and 2021.

The Prime Minister has made it clear he intends to stay put, despite the fine, daring his MPs to force a vote of no confidence in him.

Many had been ready to do so, but then relented when Russia invaded Ukraine, and a leadership crisis was seen as being helpful to Vladimir Putin.

However a bad result for the Tories in next month's local elections may change minds as the party looks to the 2024 general election.