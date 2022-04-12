THE UK government has outraged transgender lobbyists by changing its Conversion Therapy Bill. Concerns that banning conversion therapy on the basis of gender identity could lead to therapists being criminalised for helping patients with gender dysphoria appear to have changed ministers’ minds. This aspect has now been dropped.
However, perhaps even more worrying is the fact that the existing bill, if passed, risks criminalising Christians who attempt to dissuade people from being gay.
As a devout atheist who has actively supported gay rights, I’m amazed that almost nothing has been said about this aspect of the bill. It will be interesting to see what the exact wording of the new law will be, because at the moment it would appear to be a serious threat to religious freedom, indeed to freedom of conscience itself.
The name of the bill itself is weird and conjures up images of someone being tortured by being strapped to a chair with electrodes stuck on their head, but this is not what the bill is about, as this is clearly already illegal. Indeed, the wording of the bill and the lack of a clear definition of what “conversion therapy” actually is, is part of the problem.
Using coercion to force someone to change their beliefs is criminal. The bill, however, talks about not only coercion but “manipulation”. Based on this definition, if it can be called a definition, there is the potential that anyone who attempts to pursued someone from desisting from involvement in a gay relationship could be criminalised.
I, like most people, think that any attempt to criminalise homosexuality or limit a person’s freedom to decide who they have a relationship with is wrong. I totally disagree with Christian ideas about homosexuality. But I also recognise that in a free and liberal society people must be free to believe and to preach about whatever they like.
Freedom of conscience and arguments around religious freedom were the starting-point for our ideas about freedom of speech. However, many of those who have campaigned for the Conversion Therapy Bill argue that even “Spiritual guidance” about sexual orientation is “inherently coercive”.
Jayne Ozanne, who has campaigned for the new law and who has spoken at the Scottish government’s equalities committee, argues that “there is no such thing as a simple, loving prayer because it comes from a place of saying that who you are is unacceptable”.
Many would agree with her that it is unacceptable, at the level of disagreement, but are we saying that non-coercive religious practices or even beliefs should be made criminal? This could include the beliefs of parents who oppose homosexuality.
What should be a discussion of or challenge to religious beliefs is here turned into a new type of coercion by the state, so that even voluntary discussions between adults is turned into a discussion about “manipulation” and we end up criminalising certain outlooks that we disagree with.
In Scotland, unsurprisingly, it seems likely that a bill of this kind will include the criminalisation of those who question a person’s sexual orientation and gender identity. This would mean that questioning a person’s trans identity could also be illegal.
Matthew Hyndman, co-founder of the Ban Conversion Therapy Campaign, asserts that prayer has a “pernicious power” and “must be dealt with”. Dr Helen Webberley of GenderGP.com believes that saying “If you have a vagina you are a girl” is a form of conversion therapy. Essentially, for these campaigners, expressing an opinion or challenging an identity or type of behaviour is understood to be so harmful that it must be made criminal.
But this argument could ultimately be made about almost any outlook or idea. Some gay lobby groups and individuals argue there is a difference between questioning a person’s sexual orientation and questioning their actual biological sex, but in principle, they’re wrong. Either we live in a free society where people can express their beliefs freely or we do not. If the UK bill is passed, there is a serious danger that this freedom will be lost.
Part of the problem appears to be that we increasingly treat individuals as profoundly vulnerable and in need of protection, not only from others but also from themselves. With such an infantilised view , strongly-held opinions increasingly come to be seen as coercive, manipulative and abusive; freedom comes to be understood as dangerous and something we all need to be protected from. The UK Conversion Therapy Bill is a threat to our basic freedoms and should be opposed.
Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel