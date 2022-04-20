THE LABOUR party has lodged its motion to force a vote on Boris Johnson misleading parliament.
The opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer has given four examples of where he believes the Prime Minister misled MPs over the partygate saga, when he told them no rules had been broken.
The motion will be debated tomorrow before MPs vote on whether to refer the matter to a committee for further investigation.
It states that "Given the issue of fixed penalty notices by the police in relation to events in 10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office", the comments made by Mr Johnson "about the legality of activities in 10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office under Covid regulations" could have misled the house.
It cites four specific examples from Prime Minister's Questions in December last year where Mr Johnson's comments have turned out not to be accurate:
1 December 2021, that “all guidance was followed in No. 10”.
8 December 2021 that “I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken.”
8 December 2021 that “I am sickened myself and furious about that, but I repeat what I have said to him: I have been repeatedly assured that the rules were not broken”
8 December 2021 “the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times”
It adds that the comments "appear to amount to misleading the House".
In an possible effort to attract some displeased Tory MPs, the motion recommends that the "matter be referred to the Committee of Privileges to consider whether the conduct amounted to a contempt of the House", adding: "but that the Committee shall not begin substantive consideration of the matter until the inquiries currently being conducted by the Metropolitan Police have been concluded."
Only one Tory MP, former chief whip Mark Harper, publicly condemned Mr Johnson in the commons yesterday when he fielded questions from members about his conduct.
While other Tories appeared uncomfortable with the PM's comments and repeated apologies, only Mr Harper spoke out against him, saying he did not feel he was "worthy" of being Prime Minister.
Two months ago, before the war in Ukraine broke out, at least 15 Tory MPs spoke out publicly to condemn the Prime Minister over the partygate saga and called for him to quit.
