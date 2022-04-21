A FORMER Labour MP is urging Scots to vote tactically for the Tories in next month’s council elections to frustrate the push for a second independence referendum.

Pamela Nash, the chief executive of Scotland in Union, warned “pro-separation councillors” would be fixated on Nicola Sturgeon’s push for Indyref2 if elected on May 5.

She said her group’s “Vote 1,2,3 to stop the SNP” campaign had already reached more than 500,000 people through leaflets, digital adverts and social media.

She said people should use their preference votes to back the Tories, Labour, Liberal Democrats and Independents on the ballot, and ignore the SNP, Greens and Alba.

The Scottish Greens called her actions desperate and "pathetic".

Ms Nash was the Labour MP for Airdrie & Shotts from 2010 to 2015.

Her media operation is handled by a former adviser to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who is trying to get former Tory voters to return to Labour.

Under the proportional STV system used in Scottish council elections, voters rank their choice of candidates 1,2,3 etc, with transfer votes crucial to electing candidates.

A Scotland in Union campaign video features a ballot paper with various permutations, including the Tories ranked first, ahead of Labour and the LibDems.

Although the election is nominally about local services, many parties are campaigning on national issues such as the cost of living crisis and the partygate scandal.

Ms Nash, whose group claims to have more than 36,000 registered supporters, said: “The SNP’s cuts to council budgets have a direct impact on vital frontline services, such as schools, care homes, bin collections, and road maintenance.

“We don’t need any more SNP or Green councillors who spend time and resources on preparing for an unwanted and divisive second referendum, while our public services are suffering.

“If you want to prioritise your local services, then we urge you to use your votes to stop the nationalists.

“At these council elections, we encourage Scots to vote for all the pro-UK candidates on their ballot paper in their order of preference, and leave the boxes for the SNP and their nationalist friends blank.

“As part of the UK we can invest more in services delivered by councils, bringing communities and local people together – not pulling them apart.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Greens said: “This is desperate, turgid stuff from Scotland in Union and an attempt to deliberately mislead voters.

"The election on May 5th will have absolutely no bearing whatsoever on the new referendum bill being brought to the Scottish Parliament with Greens in government, and to see a former Labour MP urging people to vote Tory during the cost of living crisis and while the Prime Minister is being fined for partying during lockdown is pathetic.

“This election is about communities not the constitution, and the more Labour and the Tories join forces to obsess about independence the more they reveal they have nothing to offer them.

"Greens in government have secured record funding for recycling, active travel and nature restoration and the biggest investment in teacher recruitment in 15 years.”

The SNP and Alba have also been asked for comment.