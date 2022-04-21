THE recorded level of sexual crime in Scotland has reached its highest level for half a century, according to new official figures.

Scottish Government data showed the number of sexual crimes recorded by the police in 2021/22 was 14,556, a 15% rise on the previous year.

It was the highest figure since records began in 1971.

Rape and attempted rape were up 10% on 2020/21, while sexual assault was up 31%.

Some of the increases will relate to historic complaints.

Violent crime was also at its highest for a decade at 9,842 recorded offences, a 12 per cent rise on the previous year.

It was the highest figure since 2010/11, when 11,437 such crimes were recorded.

For non-sexual violent cime, although murders and robberies were down year-on-year, there were increases in attempted murder and serious assault and domestic abuse.

However the main driver was a 37% jump in “other violence”, which includes threats and extortion, including cyber-crimes, as well as cruelty to children and abductions.

Common assault, which is recorded as a miscellaneous offence, was up 11% in a year.

Crimes of dishonesty were roughly static at 95,576 in 2021/22, up 2% in a year, with housebreaking down 13% partly as a result of lockdown restrictions on movement.

Motor vehicle offences were down 3% overall.

Tory MSP Jamie Greene blamed the SNP’s “soft-touch justice system”.

He said: “These damning figures paint a shocking picture of the level of violent crime in Scotland. The first purpose of any government is to ensure that the public are being kept safe, but Nicola Sturgeon has completely failed to do so.

“Violent crime has now hit its highest level during her tenure as First Minister.

“Instead of standing up for public safety, or the victims of crime, the SNP would rather wrap criminals in cotton wool by handing out free mobiles to prisoners and automatically releasing them halfway through their sentence.

“Meanwhile, our police are being left to pick up the pieces with fewer local police officers as a result of the SNP’s police merger, as well as being hit with a real-terms cut to their capital budget.

“People across Scotland deserve to know that their streets are safe. The Scottish Conservatives will crack down on violent crime by boosting police numbers in our communities and getting tough on violent criminals with harsher sentences.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.