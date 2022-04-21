THE PRIME Minister has insisted he will be leading his party into the next general election.

Boris Johnson was speakng during a visit to India, while MPs debate his apparent misleading of the Commons 5000 miles away.

He also said he did not find the scrutiny of the partygate saga "very useful" but insisted he had "nothing to hide".

Mr Johnson was also critical of Steve Baker, a former ally and fellow Tory MP, who told the commons that he had to resign in his speech today.

Mr Baker appeared to be at moments supportive of the Prime Minister during his lengthy address, however eventually said: "I've been tempted to forgive.

"But I have to say now the possibility of that really has gone. I'm sorry but for not obeying the letter and the spirit, the prime minister must be long gone... The Prime Minister should know the gig's up".

Mr Johnson said of the comments: "I understand people’s feelings. I don’t think that is the right thing to do."

He said he had "absolutely nothing, frankly, to hide" when asked about the prospect of a commons inquiry into whether he knowlingly misled MPs, when he told them that the rules were followed at all times in No.10 during the pandemic.

He said: " People were saying it looks like we are trying to stop stuff. I didn’t want that. I didn’t want people to be able to say that.

“I don’t want this thing to endlessly go on.

“But, I have absolutely nothing, frankly, to hide.”

Speaking to BBC News at the Akshardham Temple in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister said the consotinued focus and scrutiny on partygate was "not very useful".

He said: “What voters will want to see is the conclusion of the investigation and then I think the House of Commons can decide what to do.

“I will then come back as I’ve said and explain what happened, give a fuller account than I’ve been able to do so far, we will get Sue Gray’s final words on that matter and then I think people will be able to make a judgment.

“But until then, I have to say, I think a lot of this is not very useful.

“There’s not a lot more I can say and what I want to do is focus on the things that I think are a massive long-term benefit to this country.”

Asked if he was going to lead his party into the next election, the Ptrime Minster replied: "Of course, I am.

“What I am determined to do is make sure we continue with our agenda to unite and level up.”