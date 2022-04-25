GLASGOW has been named as having the worst level of census returns in Scotland, with more than a third of households facing a £1000 fine for non-compliance.

With less than a week before the May 1 deadline, just 65.5 per cent of homes in the city have completed and returned the survey.

The best response rate among Scotland's 32 local authorities has been in Aberdeenshire, with 82.2% of forms completed so far.

Nationwide, around 700,000 of the 2.7million households, or 24.9%, have yet to fulfil their legal responsibility and submit the return.

The Scottish Government and National Records of Scotland, which organises the once-in-a-decade exercise, are now stepping up their calls to stragglers to take action.

Failure to return a census form can result in a prosecution and a fine of up to £1000.

Only Glasgow and West Dunbartonshire had return rates below 70%, while Aberdeenshire, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Moray, Orkney, the Scottish Borders and South Ayrshire were above 80%.

SNP Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson thanked the two million Scottish households which had already completed the census.

But he added: “As we enter the final week many returns remain outstanding. For the census to be effective in delivering its many benefits for future public services, it is vital that we secure a higher response rate and one that reflects the diversity of our communities.

“Today we are calling on all of our communities and organisations to come together and to redouble their efforts to encourage participation. It’s absolutely essential that every householder in Scotland completes the census.”

National Records of Scotland Chief Executive Paul Lowe added: “Every single household return is vital to the overall success of the census. Census data is vital in informing decisions about services that affect us all.

“We have put in place a number of additional interventions to support those who have yet to complete a return. This includes a range of additional household reminders.

“Our field team have already undertaken more than 750,000 household visits to support those who have not completed, and are continuing to make these visits.”

Designed to help design and improve public services, the 2022 census asks questions onthe types of accommodation people stay in, household relationships, age, sex, health and employment status.

New questions for the 2022 census include use of British Sign Language, passports held, armed forces history and new voluntary questions on sexual orientation and trans status.

Census letters have been issued to more than 2.7m households representing 5.5m people.

A census of the population has been taken every 10 years in Scotland since 1801, with the exception of 1941, because of World War Two.

The census due in 2021 was delayed a year by the Covid pandemic, with census day falling on March 20.

Help on completing the census is available through census.gov.scot or by calling freephone 0800 030 8308.





