THE SNP’s Susan Aitken has been accused of a “brazen breach” of pre-election rules for conducting a “politically-based interview” from her Glasgow City Chamber office.

According to an official document sent out to councillors and staff, “council facilities and resources must not be used in any way in support of a political party or election candidate or for political purposes.”

However, in an interview with Go Radio the council leader appears to be answering questions about the SNP’s manifesto from a room in the Category A listed building in the city’s George Square.

📽️ Here's what SNP Glasgow leader @SusaninLangside, Scottish Labour's Glasgow leader @Malcolm4Linn, @CllrTKerr leader of the Scottish Conservatives' Glasgow group and @jonmolyneuxSGP Scottish Greens' Glasgow co-convenor had to say on the parties' environmental policies. pic.twitter.com/4Y40gorFfn — Go Radio (@thisisgoradio) April 25, 2022

Glasgow Conservative Depute Group Leader and Linn Ward candidate Euan Blockley said: “This is a brazen breach of the rules during election period from Susan Aitken.

"It is astonishing that she failed to realise she should not have been boldly using the city chambers to carry out such a politically-based interview.

“It couldn’t be clearer in the council’s pre-election guidance that the chambers shouldn’t be used for such purposes.

“It is all too typical of Susan Aitken’s arrogance that she thought this was acceptable at a time when we are in the final stages of the local election campaign.

“Susan Aitken should urgently explain to voters across Glasgow why she thought it was acceptable and appropriate to break her own council’s rules for the sake of trying to win votes.”

However, an SNP source accused the Tories of also breaching the rules. In his interview with Go Radio, group leader Thomas Kerr was speaking about his party’s environmental pledges from outside the People’s Palace in Glasgow Green.

The SNP has been approached for a comment.