Just over a fifth of Ukrainian asylum seekers who applied for a visa have arrived in the UK, according to the latest UK Government figures.
More than 27,000 asylum seekers have arrived in the UK as of Monday after fleeing from the war in Ukraine.
The 27,100 arrivals in the UK make up 23 per cent of the total visa applications received through both the Homes for Ukraine and the family schemes organised by the UK Government.
Of the total 117,600 applications, 86,100 visas have been issued to Ukrainians as of Wednesday. In the past week, 14,300 new visas have been issued
The United Nations has estimated that 11 million people have fled their homes in the war-torn country since the conflict began. Of which 6.5 million people are thought to be displaced within Ukraine itself.
READ MORE: West must 'double down' with heavy weapons for Ukraine, says Liz Truss
In Scotland, 5249 visas had been issued by the end of Tuesday, of which 2991 were sponsored by the Scottish Government as part of the super sponsorship scheme.
The remaining 2258 were sponsored by individuals across the whole of Scotland as part of the UK Government's approach.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had announced Scotland would welcome 3000 Ukrainians as a super sponsor, alongside the visas sponsored by individuals.
The total number of Ukrainians to arrive in the UK includes 11,110 people through the sponsorship route – 21.6% of the 51,300 people with visas granted.
Around 16,000 people have arrived under the family scheme – 45.8% of the 34,900 people issued visas.
Overall, less than a third (31.4%) of those granted visas under both schemes have arrived in the UK.
READ MORE: Russia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria
It comes amid reports of families being unable to travel to the UK because only some family members have been granted permission to travel to the country.
There has also been widespread concern about the length of time it has taken for visas to be issued to refugees under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Government officials believe some people applied for visas so they have the option of coming to the UK but are staying in countries bordering Ukraine so they can return home sooner.
Others may have applied but then changed their minds, deciding to stay where they are or travel elsewhere.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here