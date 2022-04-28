Weir Group has revealed it will wind down its business in Russia this year following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, warning that it could result in an “exceptional write-off” in 2022.
The Glasgow-based engineering giant, which employs 267 people in Russia, said the move will hit underlying profits by up to £20 million this year.
Shares were down more than five per cent in early trading.
The decision to exit Russia comes after Weir said in early March that it had suspended operations in Ukraine and Russia following the start of the Russian invasion.
Weir said this morning: “In March the group announced the full suspension of business and operations in Russia. Given the evolution of the situation in Ukraine and Russia, the group has since taken the decision to wind down its Russian business during 2022. The loss of sales in 2022 is expected to have an impact on group underlying operating profit of up to £20m in the year.
"The group’s assets in Russia comprise primarily of inventory and receivables and represent c.2% of the group’s net assets. While a review of the recoverability remains ongoing, this could result in an exceptional write-off during 2022.”
Shortly after the invasion began, Weir chief executive Jon Stanton told The Herald in early March that the company had moved its 30 employees in Ukraine to safety. Weir stated that there was “significant uncertainty” over its operations in both Ukraine and Russia while decisions were taken on the future of the divisions.
Weir supports the iron ore mining industries in the two countries, and is also involved in copper, gold and diamond mining in Siberia.
The company, which this morning reported strong order momentum for the first quarter amid "highly favourable" conditions in mining markets, said it is focused on the welfare of its staff in Ukraine and Russia.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here