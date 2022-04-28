AN SNP cabinet secretary asked to sign off the disastrous deal to buy two CalMac ferries has repeatedly refused to say if he did it.

Keith Brown, who served as a Royal Marine commando in the Falklands War, tried to escape a media ambush at Holyrood by fleeing into the queue for the canteen.

The Justice Secretary refused to discuss his own part in the episode, merely referring to the First Minister’s previous statements.

It followed Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross repeatedly questioning Nicola Sturgeon at FMQs about a key missing document relating to the deal struck in late 2015.

Despite being warned about the financial risks of proceeding with the standard refund guarantees in place, SNP ministers pushed ahead regardless.

However, the document that should have recorded that decision and the rationale behind it is missing, leading government auditors to express frustration at the hole in the paper trail.

The £97m contract with the Ferguson Marine yard on the Clyde later turned sour, leading to its collapse and nationalisation, and the boats are four years late and £150m over budget.

Ms Sturgeon has since tried to pin the responsibility on disgraced former minister Derek Mackay, who resigned from the cabinet over a sleaze scandal in 2020.

Available documents show that on 20 August 2015, Mr Brown, the then cabinewt secretary for infrastructure investment and cities, was asked to approve the deal while Mr Mackay, then the minister for transport and islands, was on leave.