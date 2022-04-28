NICOLA Sturgeon has said it is time to “draw a line in the sand” over misogyny in public life, after accusations of sexism and porn-watching by Tory MPs.

The First Minister said men needed to change or they would “rue the day” that women were put off from entering elected politics.

She said women in society, including those in public life, faced “unacceptable levels of sexist and misogynistic behaviour”, and it was deterring many of them from becoming candidates.

“It harms democracy, it harms all of us, and it is completely unacceptable,” she told MSPs.

“These things need to change. We need to see men ending their sexist and misogynistic behaviour, and be much aware of their actions and words and the impact of them.”

It came as East Kilbride SNP MSP Colette Stevenson raised the row over last week’s Mail on Sunday article reporting a Tory MP’s claim that Labour deputy leader Angela Raynwer was trying to distract Boris Johnson at PMQs by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

Two female Tory MPs have also reported one of their male Tory colleagues for watching porn on his phone in the House of Commons chamber and a committee.

At FMQs, Ms Stevenson said the comments directed at Ms Rayner were “deeply sexist and misogynistic”, and asked what was being done to tackle the underlying problem.

As MSPs applauded, Ms Sturgeon said she welcomed the obvious support across the chamber for Ms Rayner, adding: “I certainly stand in solidarity with her.”

She went on: “I unreservedly condemn the comments that were quoted on Sunday.

“I was absolutely appalled, both by the male Conservative MP who thought it was ok to make these pathetic and derogatory comments, but also by the fact we still live in a society where it is deemed acceptable for a story like that to be published in a major newspaper.

“I think there’s a lot of reflection needed on both of these points.”

In 2017, the Daily Mail ran a notorious front page of Ms Sturgeon sitting next to then PM Theresa May, both wearing skirts, with the headline: “Never mind Brexit, who won Legs-it!”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Unfortunately I’m all too familiar, in my case with the Daily Mail’s tactics, of attempting to reduce women politicians to their legs, a tactic which to the best of my knowledge is never used to dismiss and degrade male politicians in the way that happens to female politicians.

“This story [about Ms Rayner], sadly and depressingly, just highlighted what women already know and many women already experience on a daily basis - there is deep-seated sexism and misogyny in society and it needs to be addressed.”

After referring to work on a Bill to tackle misogyny specifically in the law, Ms Sturgeon concluded: “This is something for all of us, but men in particular, reflect on.

“We will rue the day we make it more difficult and less attractive for women to come forward for election to public office. It is time to draw a line in the sand.

And it is time for men - not all men are misogynist, but misogyny comes from men - and it is time for them to change.”





