EARLIER this week, in a passionate appeal, the Scottish Beer and Pub Association (SBPA), Scotland’s leading trade body representing brewers and large pub companies, demanded that Glasgow and Edinburgh follow Manchester and London’s lead, and appoint high profile Night Tsars to champion the industry and help drive the post-pandemic recovery of their night time economies.
The SBPA president, Andrew Lawrence said: “As we come out of the pandemic, there must be a path to recovery”. In sticking his head above the parapet, he condemned the Scottish Government's cautious approach during the pandemic and the extremely damaging festive shutdown which resulted “in a £1 billion economic hit for the sector” which threatened the livelihoods of over 100,000 people. He suggested that “appointing industry champions to stick up for the industry and help local and national government understand the challenges we face is what is needed for it to build back.”
These demands were cautiously welcomed by all of Scotland’s trade bodies and many politicians.
Leon Thomson of UKHospitality Scotland, said: “We work really well with London and Manchester tsars and in both cases it is a genuinely collaborative approach, coming from a premise of how to support, improve and make the night time economies more inclusive and accessible.”
But guardedly, he added: “Generally, they are a good thing but there needs to be a clear proactive strategy too."
Paul Waterson of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association concurred. He said: “We agree in principle with the appointment of “Hospitality Champions.” The challenge though comes with the details behind any appointment – its remit and job description”
Labour MSP Pauline McNeil was supportive of the idea. She said: “The NTE is a vital industry and major employer, which now more than ever needs champions and recognised industry voices to help aid its recovery”. LibDem MSP Willie Rennie said: “Edinburgh and Glasgow are famous for their nightlife, so following London and Manchester could help drive this forward and make sure these industries are heard."
Encouragingly, Sacha Lord, Manchester’s venerated festival supremo, who in 2018 was appointed by Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, as the city’s night time economy advisor. A role he excelled at and carried out with aplomb. He successfully championed Manchester’s ailing hospitality sector and was credited with reviving that great city’s night time economy. He tweeted that he would be “really up for working with city councils in Scotland, to show them how it works”.
An offer I hope is grabbed by both hands by our city councils. I should, though, point out that in 2019 Glasgow City Council's newly set up Glasgow Night-Time Economy Commission had already decided to replicate Manchester’s model. One where a chosen advisor, backed by a panel of experts, would champion the city’s licensed trade and night time economy to boost footfall and trade. In May of that year, SNP council leader Susan Aitken announced plans to introduce a night time commissioner.
Regrettably, those plans came to nothing, and the pandemic put paid to any chance of them being resurrected, with not one meeting of the commission, even by Zoom, taking place in all that time. But as Mike Grieves of the NTIA, the trade body instrumental in setting the commission up, pointed out “there is now a clear need to resuscitate the Glasgow NEC and ultimately instigate the same thing in Edinburgh. A Night Time Commissioner, a Night Tsar or Night Mayor is a role that should be developed given the huge importance to our city of nightlife culture and the late-night economy.”
I agree, especially given the huge challenges the sector faces. We should remember that this role is not a panacea but with employment levels well below pre-pandemic levels, and dramatic falls in footfall, trade, and rising costs and supply chain issues blighting any recovery, now is definitely the time to revisit this idea.
That said, guarantees must be given that any commissioners would be able to operate with a degree of autonomy, be fully funded and supported in their decision-making by both council and government. Not as the trade fears, micro managed, silenced and controlled.
Will it be Night Mayors or further nightmares for this struggling sector? Well let’s hope it’s the former, that really would be champion.
Donald MacLeod is MD of Holdfast Entertainment Group and live music promoters CPL
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here