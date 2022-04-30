ELECTIONS are like Christmas for journalists. The long build-up, the tension of the night before, the excitement of the big day itself, followed by tears before bedtime from the losing candidates.

Whether it’s Scottish, British, or local elections, The Herald’s political team are drawn to the drama like Santa to his sleigh.

This Thursday, we have the council elections. We’ll bring you the results online as we get them and we expect to have a clear picture of where Scotland stands in Saturday’s paper.

We’ll have a comprehensive and easy to follow table that will show which party or parties have control over each council. We will have detailed analysis across our Saturday and Sunday papers.

There is a lot to play for. One of the big talking points will be coalitions. David Bol reported earlier in the campaign that Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar had banned coalitions with the SNP and Conservatives, despite his party governing with the SNP in six councils at present. Kathleen Nutt spoke to Elaine Murray, the Labour leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council, who criticised his stance.

Neil Mackay shone a light on to candidates who are surely no one’s idea of ideal local leaders including a convicted wife abuser who was chosen to stand for the Scottish LibDems; a Tory with an interest in the KKK; an SNP candidate who claimed 9-11 was an "inside job"; and a Scottish Labour hopeful who said the SNP wanted to impose a Catholic monarchy.

That the parties ever put these candidates forward is more than unfortunate.

Our political editor Tom Gordon examined why education, housing, planning, social care, economic development, roads and transport – and the issues behind them – had been relegated to nothing more than another front in the constitutional battle.

Voters have been urged to send a message to Boris Johnson about the cost of living or to dissuade Nicola Sturgeon from launching a second independence referendum. As Tom wrote, neither Ms Sturgeon nor Mr Johnson are standing for election next month. Neither has even been a councillor.

Of course, as Andrew Learmonth wrote, that didn’t stop Mr Johnson cheekily describing the Scottish Government’s Child Payment as an "example of the strength of our economic union".

We have examined Professor Sir John Curtice’s analysis of how the STV preferential voting system could help the parties, reported on how Alex Salmond’s Alba party might affect results, and we have covered the business view, as the country reels from the pandemic.

Councils matter to Scotland and they matter to The Herald. Who we elect to them matters too.

See you next Saturday.