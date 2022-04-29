Neil Parish, the Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton, has had the whip removed after being accused of watching pornography in the Commons.

A spokeswoman for Tory Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Having spoken to the Chief Whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons.

“Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative Whip pending the outcome of that investigation.”

Details of the porn watching came out at a meeting of female Tory MPs on Tuesday night.

A minister attending said that they had seen Mr Parish watching pornography in the Commons last week.

She told colleagues that she believed he knew she had caught him, but that he continued watching.

A second female Tory MP said she had also witnessed Mr Parish watching explicit movies. She said that she had attempted to film him as proof of what he was doing.

Although details of the allegations were made public on Wednesday, the identity of the man was revealed on Friday afternoon by The Telegraph.

'You are going to get people that step over the line.'



Neil Parish, who has had the whip removed following accusations he watched pornography in the Commons, spoke to Darren McCaffrey earlier this week and denied there was a cultural problem in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/bHHQedHpdo — GB News (@GBNEWS) April 29, 2022

Before he was named as the culprit, Mr Parish was asked about the allegations during an interview with GB News.

He was asked if the porn watching politician should lose the whip.

Mr Parish said: "I think the whip's office will do a thorough investigation and we will wait and see that result and I think you know, from that, then the decision will have to be made, what action to be taken."

He was then asked if there was a problem with the culture in the House of Commons.

Mr Parish replied: "I think if you've got 650 Members of Parliament in what is you know, a very sort of very intense area, I mean, you are going to get people that step over the line. I don't think there's necessarily a huge culture here, but I think it does have to be dealt with and dealt with seriously and I think that's what the whips will do in our whip's office."

Earlier in the week, Home Office minister, Rachel Maclean, who was at the meeting on Tuesday where the allegations surfaced, said everyone present had been “shocked and horrified”.

“It’s just gruesome,” she told Sky News’s The Take With Sophy Ridge.

“I’m the minister responsible for safeguarding women and for creating laws which protect women against sexual harassment and violence against women and girls, so it is deeply sickening and disgusting to hear that a male MP is watching porn.

“Action needs to be taken and I very much hope… we will see him out of Parliament, out of the party. I hope that’s where we get to.”

Mr Parish is the chairman of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee and was first elected to Parliament in the 2010 General Election.

He is married with two children and two grandchildren.