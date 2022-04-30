As imagined by Brian Beacom
YES, now you can truly say that Boris Becker has feet of clay, but that’s not appropriate really, is it? I never won a major on clay, but I suppose the phrase ‘feet of grass’ doesn’t sound so catchy.
And two and a half years in the pokey for sticking money away for a rainy day? Well, I’d like a little understanding of why because these rainy days have emerged from my relationship failures.
Yes, I’ve earned £38m in my career – but any man who’s ever been through a tricky divorce will realise that won’t even touch the sides.
And there are the offspring to pay for. Conceive a child on the staircase of a London restaurant – not a broom cupboard as claimed – and the lawyers immediately serve up papers demanding a top flat in Chelsea.
But time in prison? Don’t you think I’ve been punished enough in my life? Losing to Edberg in the 1990 Wimbledon final? Being caught out claiming I was the Central African Republic’s envoy, even though I’d never put a tennis shoe on its soil?
As you could see, I even wore my lucky Wimbledon ties to court. But the only way you get away with being jailed for tax evasion in Britain is if you turn up at court surrounded by Diddymen and claiming your address to be Knotty Ash.
And think of this; who amongst us hasn’t evaded a little tax? Didn’t you once claim expenses for a lunch with Marti Pellow, Mr Beacom, when in reality it was that very attractive blonde girl from marketing?
But you know tennis. You understand the mindset. And that’s why you’ll appreciate the charges against me, of removal of assets, concealment of funds and failing to declare assets were really not about tax evasion, but more about the way we play the game itself.
We have to go on court having removed all fear from our minds. We have to conceal the shots we are about to play. We have to avoid declaring what we have in the bank, so as not to advantage opponents.
Yes, I’ve earned well in my career on and off the court. And I’ve lived up to my nickname of Boom Boom Boris, always attacking the bank loan, chipping and charging the new cars and apartments to my Amex.
But what I am is an honest man who simply had an honest reason for spending so much money. I enjoy it.
I love to have the nice cars. I loved to live in Monaco, the home in Switzerland and the villa in Mallorca. And where do you expect a six-time Grand Slam winner to live? In a council flat in Possil? And remember; the Wimbledon flat cost £20k a month, but it was handy for my work.
Yes, I’m in the grand slammer, but not beaten. And I can accept my fate and the book deal. Remember that old tennis quote? To err is human. To blame someone else is doubles.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here