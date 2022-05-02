AN SNP spindoctor has been accused of “insulting” voters after calling the party’s luxury election coach the “gravy bus”.
A grinning Sally Donald posed next to the vehicle shortly before Nicola Sturgeon visited Edinburgh’s Portobello beach to campaign about the cost of living on Sunday.
The First Minister’s coach is emblazoned with messages encouraging the public to “send Boris a message” to “ease the squeeze” on hard pressed families.
However Ms Donald, who also posed later for a selfie with Ms Sturgeon, appeared to treat it as a joke, suggesting it was the SNP's version of the gravy train, the means to easy money.
In a now-deleted tweet, she was pictured standing next to the bus's door with the message “All aboard the gravy bus” followed by the ‘partying face’ and ‘zany face’ emojis.
The SNP women’s officer for Edinburgh Central, Ms Donald was appointed as "head of communications" for Livingston MP Hannah Bardell in March.
@Councillor_Ross is spot on. The SNP were supposed to be chasing independence, but it's not even on the radar of the leadership & their hangers on.— Neale Hanvey MP ❤️🏴✊ (@JNHanvey) May 2, 2022
That's why @AlbaParty was & is a necessity. Only when folk get that will independence be possible.
Gravy bus or independence? https://t.co/2ogeR15GjF
Lothians Tory MSP Sue Webber said: “This tweet is insulting and demeaning to so many people who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis right now.
“It is all too typical of the SNP’s out-of-touch and arrogant attitude after 15 years in power, that this individual would think this is an acceptable post at a time of real hardship.
“Given the amount of taxpayers money that has been squandered on the SNP’s numerous failed projects, I doubt they will see the funny side of this.”
Alba MP Neale Hanvey said: “The SNP were supposed to be chasing independence, but it's not even on the radar of the leadership & their hangers on. Gravy bus or independence?”
