Voters across Scotland will head to the polls on May 5 to select their council representatives. 

All seats across the country will be up for grabs for the first time since 2017. 

Local authorities are expected to confirm the results throughout the day on Friday, May 6 from 12.30pm onwards. 

Here are the times you can expect results to be called: 

12.30pm

  • Moray

1pm

  • Comhairle nan Eilean Siar
  • Perth & Kinross
  • Shetland Islands
  • Orkney Islands

2pm

  • Dumfries & Galloway
  • Dundee
  • East Renfrewshire
  • Inverclyde

2.30pm

  • Argyll & Bute
  • East Lothian
  • Fife
  • Clackmannanshire
  • Scottish Borders

3pm

  • Aberdeen
  • Aberdeenshire
  • Angus
  • East Ayrshire
  • North Ayrshire
  • South Ayrshire
  • Stirling
  • West Dunbartonshire
  • West Lothian

3.30pm

  • East Dunbartonshire:
  • Edinburgh
  • Falkirk
  • North Lanarkshire

3.45pm

  • Highland

4pm

  • Glasgow
  • Midlothian
  • South Lanarkshire

5.30pm

  • Renfrewshire