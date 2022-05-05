Voters in an area in the north of Glasgow with a historically low turnout were sent two polling cards leading to fears confusion over the correct venue may disuade some from attending.

People living in the G20 postcode area of the city received a polling card earlier this year specifiying that they should attend Gairbraid Parish Church but were later sent another card advising them to attend the area's Burgh Halls.

A council spokesman said this wasn't an error but said it had been forced to source an alternative location because of the sudden closure of the church.

One voter who contacted The Herald today said he was unclear which venue was the correct one because no explanation had been given for the duplicate cards.

It is understood the church was closed for health and safety reasons.

The 2017 council elections saw a 38.9% voter turnout in the Maryhill and Springburn constituency with 5730 valid ballot papers and 206 rejected ballots.

Polls opened at 7am this morning and will close at 10pm.

While overnight counts have been the norm, Scotland’s counting will take place on Friday, with final results expected in the early evening.

The Single Transferable Vote (STV) will be the electoral system employed during voting, where Scots will be asked to rank their preferred candidates by number, with one being the most preferred.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council  said: “The church hall was the original polling station – however, it was closed by its owner shortly after polling cards were posted, meaning an alternative location was required.

"New polling cards for the Burgh Hall were issued to all effected electors.”

 