A FORMER Scottish Tory MSP has said Douglas Ross needs to take the blame for any losses in Scotland.
Adam Tomkins said the party chief’s u-turn on his call for Boris Johnson to resign is to blame for what could be a disastrous day for the Conservatives.
Last night Tory insiders told press that it was the Prime Minister who was to blame for the bad result.
One source told the Scottish Sun: “It’s been tough. We are expecting heavy losses, we fully expect to come third.
“It’s probably going to be our worst election in probably about a decade or more.”
Read more: Local elections Scotland: LIVE updates as results come in
They added: “It’s pretty apparent what’s happening, it’s all down to Partygate and Boris.
The source said: “They’re rightly very angry. We totally accept people come on and say ‘we’ll vote for you next time but I really can’t vote for you because of what’s happened with Partygate and Boris.’
“We get it, we totally understand that. There’s no doubt that is going to severely hamper our vote. The losses are going to be, they’re going to be heavy losses.”
However, Prof Tomkins described that as “nonsense.”
He criticised Mr Ross over his off-on support for Mr Johnson.
After calling for him to quit in January after the partygate scandal made his position “untenable”, Mr Ross said in March the PM should stay put because of the war in Ukraine.
Prof Tomkins tweeted: “Whatever today’s results show Douglas Ross owns this, not Boris. It was Douglas who u-turned, Douglas who flipped, and Douglas who backed the PM. He and his team need to own the consequences, not pass the buck.”
I’m sorry but this is nonsense. Whatever today’s results show Douglas Ross owns this, not Boris. It was Douglas who u-turned, Douglas who flipped, and Douglas who backed the PM. He and his team need to own the consequences, not pass the buck pic.twitter.com/0mOhix5MM7— Adam Tomkins (@ProfTomkins) May 6, 2022
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel