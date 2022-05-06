SCOTTISH Tory local government spokesperson Miles Briggs has admitted the local election is “challenging” as his party deals with the “anger” following the partygate scandal. 

The Lothian MSP said that partygate has “been a key part of this election” and that the Conservatives have struggled to get activists to go out and vote. 

He told The Herald: “It’s been a challenging election – I think we knew this was going to be difficult. 

“Yesterday when we were speaking to activists, we were finding it quite hard to motivate them to go out and vote, instead of just staying at home.” 

Speaking at the Edinburgh City Council count after his party lost a couple of key councillors, Mr Briggs said : “It’s been grim but it will get better”. 

But he also stressed that there “some rays of hope” elsewhere. 

Asked about the impact of partygate, Mr Briggs said: “It has been a key part of this election.  

“One of the hardest aspects of that has been the anger towards the Prime Minister and his team.” 

He added that Tory activists “don’t want to work for any other parties” but “it’s always a challenge to motivate people to get out.”  

Mr Briggs said: “I’m personally disappointed for hard-working councillors who have lost their seats. Being a councillor is a tough gig.” 