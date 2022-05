AN SNP MSP has come under fire for criticising medics in abortion clinics saying they “push abortion without laying out the pros and cons”.

John Mason, who represents Glasgow Shettleston, has sparked controversy in recent weeks for his defence of anti-abortion “vigils” that have sprung up at Glasgow hospitals.

In an email to campaign group Back Off Scotland, which seeks to implement 150m buffer zones around abortion providers to push such vigils further away from patients, Mr Mason said he had attended one of the events to speak to the people there and went on to say he believed abortion was “seldom essential or vital”.

At some of the vigils, activists can be seen holding signs saying “women do regret abortion”.

On Saturday, Mr Mason, gave his views on the subject on Twitter and wrote: “Surely these signs are very gentle and offering help? I do not see anything hateful or harassing about these signs.”

When asked if he believed the women seeking an abortion should be asked how they feel, he added: “Yes absolutely. That is the key.

“But the concern is that the clinics are not always asking the women how they feel.

“Some clinics seem to be pushing abortion without laying out the pros and cons.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie described the comments from Mr Mason as “baseless”.

“This is an insult to all the women who’ve had to make this difficult decision and all the hardworking NHS staff who’ve supported them through it,” she said.

“Women have a right to access abortion, and they should be able to do so without harassment and intimidation.

“Nicola Sturgeon has given plenty of warm words on this but no action, it is time for her to show the leadership needed and introduce buffer zones, as well as stopping her MSPs spreading damaging falsehoods.”

Referring to Mr Mason's comments, Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon wrote on Twitter: "This is beyond the pale, even for John Mason MSP. For the sake of women and people needing abortion healthcare and the professionals who care for them, Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP must set the record straight and take action."

Rhiannon Spear, a former Glasgow SNP councillor, responded to Mr Mason's comments and hit out:

"Still an SNP MSP. This should not be tolerated in a progressive party of Government, regardless of how broad church it is.

"It does the NHS a disservice, it does every healthcare provider a disservice + it shows a grave misunderstanding of healthcare in 2022," she tweeted.

The issue of protests outside abortion clinics has come to the fore in recent months resulting with Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay seeking to legislate at Holyrood for buffer zones, while the First Minister and women’s health minister Maree Todd are being urged to act.

Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly condemned the vigils, urging protesters instead to come to Parliament to voice their opposition to abortion, and has set up a working group to assess the legal viability of buffer zones.