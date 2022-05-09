Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has accused Russian troops of “inflicting needless suffering in the service of lowly gangsterism” in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

He said the Russian regime was "mirroring the fascism and tyranny" of Nazi Germany on the day Moscow hosted a military parade celebrating the 1945 defeat of Hitler's forces.

Speaking from London’s National Army Museum in London, Mr Wallace also denied "fairytale claims" made by Vladimir Putin when the Russian President alleged that Nato is preparing to invade Russian land.

During the Victory Day parade, Mr Putin attempted to portray the invasion of Ukraine as a necessary response to Western policies stating it was needed to ward off “an absolutely unacceptable threat just next to our borders”.

However, Mr Wallace bluntly denied that Nato and western allies have ever planned to attack Russia.

“President Putin has made a number of fairytale claims for months and years now,” the Cabinet minister said.

“If it wasn’t so tragic it would be amusing, but it isn’t.

“One of his claims is that he is surrounded. Nato accounts for 6% of his land border. That’s not being surrounded if only 6% of your land border is Nato countries.

“I think he is believing what he wants to believe – a slight shine of desperation. But let me put on the record categorically: Nato, Britain, eastern Europe is not planning to invade Russia and never has done.”

During a major speech in London, the Defence Secretary added that

Russian suffering was used under the Soviets “as it is now, to cover up the inadequacy of those ruling in safety and comfort from behind the Kremlin walls”.

“Fear and sycophancy dictated behaviours then, and today’s Russian armed forces still carry that Soviet imprint – the imprint of amorality and corruption,” he said.

“They are the ones who truly insult the memory of the Immortal Regiment. So let’s call out the absurdity of Russian generals resplendent in their manicured parade uniforms, weighed down by the gold braid and glistening metals.

“They are utterly complicit in Putin’s hijacking of their forebears’ proud history of defending against the ruthless invasion, of repelling fascism and sacrificing themselves for higher purpose.

“And now they are the ones inflicting needless suffering in the service of lowly gangsterism and for them, and for Putin, there can be no victory day, only dishonour and surely defeat in Ukraine.”

Ben Wallace also hinted that defence spending should increase as he claimed “it is a dangerous world” at the moment.

Mr Wallace said the Conservative chair of the defence select committee Tobias Ellwood and others believe in increasing defence spending because “it is a more insecure world”, adding “it is a dangerous world” and “I do agree with that”.