A PROMINENT SNP MP has denied money has been wasted on the CalMac ferries fiasco despite the project currently running £150 million over budget.
Cabinet Office spokesperson Stewart Hosie also described the two boats as “a little late” when they are currently five years behind schedule.
The Dundee East MP was speaking on BBC Two’s Politics Live Show today.
The state-owned ferry owner Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) ordered the two ferries from the Ferguson Marine shipyard on the Clyde in October 2015.
They were supposed to be delivered for a fixed price of £97m and be delivered to the state-owned ferry operator CalMac in May and July 2018.
The contract proved a disaster, with over-runs, arguments over design changes and money, leading to the yard going broke and being nationalised in 2019.
It has since emerged that ministers pushed ahead with the deal despite CMAL warning the normal refund guarantees were not in place - and the key piece of paperwork confirming this is missing.
The two ferries are now expected to cost around £250m together and are due to be delivered by April 2023 and December 2023 respectively.
Mr Hosie was asked about Labour saying the Scottish Government would have more money to help people with the cost of living if it hadn’t “wasted £250m on failed ferry contracts”.
He said: “This is the same Labour party who were demanding we save the Ferguson’s shipyard. We’ve saved the Ferguson’s shipyard.
“It is immensely disappointing that for a variety of reasons these ferries are behind time and over-budget, but they’re being built, and right now all the islands are being serviced by ferries. These ferries will see service, albeit a little late.
“I think the Labour party really need to get consistent.
“It’s that kind of attack for the sake of the line that they keep coming out with that led them to their second worst ever council result last Thursday.”
Presenter Jo Coburn replied: “In terms of being over budget, you have wasted that money.”
Mr Hosie said: “Well, the money’s not wasted. The ferries will see the light of day.”
Asked when they would see the light of day, Mr Hosie replied: “I’m hoping they’ll see service as quickly as humanly possible, but don’t misunderstand me, it is - and I’ll be gentle here - inordinately disappointing that they haven’t been completed on time so far.”
Tory MSP Sharon Dowey said Mr Hosie was "in cloud cuckoo land" and give years was not a little late but "an insult to Scotland's island residents".
She tweeted: "It's like saying a quarter of a billion £ is a bit of spare change, which is exactly how much taxpayers' money Stewart's party have wasted on this sorry saga."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel