A PROMINENT SNP MP has denied money has been wasted on the CalMac ferries fiasco despite the project currently running £150 million over budget.

Cabinet Office spokesperson Stewart Hosie also described the two boats as “a little late” when they are currently five years behind schedule.

The Dundee East MP was speaking on BBC Two’s Politics Live Show today.

The state-owned ferry owner Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) ordered the two ferries from the Ferguson Marine shipyard on the Clyde in October 2015.

They were supposed to be delivered for a fixed price of £97m and be delivered to the state-owned ferry operator CalMac in May and July 2018.

The contract proved a disaster, with over-runs, arguments over design changes and money, leading to the yard going broke and being nationalised in 2019.

It has since emerged that ministers pushed ahead with the deal despite CMAL warning the normal refund guarantees were not in place - and the key piece of paperwork confirming this is missing.

The two ferries are now expected to cost around £250m together and are due to be delivered by April 2023 and December 2023 respectively.

Mr Hosie was asked about Labour saying the Scottish Government would have more money to help people with the cost of living if it hadn’t “wasted £250m on failed ferry contracts”.

He said: “This is the same Labour party who were demanding we save the Ferguson’s shipyard. We’ve saved the Ferguson’s shipyard.

“It is immensely disappointing that for a variety of reasons these ferries are behind time and over-budget, but they’re being built, and right now all the islands are being serviced by ferries. These ferries will see service, albeit a little late.

“I think the Labour party really need to get consistent.

“It’s that kind of attack for the sake of the line that they keep coming out with that led them to their second worst ever council result last Thursday.”

Presenter Jo Coburn replied: “In terms of being over budget, you have wasted that money.”

Mr Hosie said: “Well, the money’s not wasted. The ferries will see the light of day.”

Asked when they would see the light of day, Mr Hosie replied: “I’m hoping they’ll see service as quickly as humanly possible, but don’t misunderstand me, it is - and I’ll be gentle here - inordinately disappointing that they haven’t been completed on time so far.”

Tory MSP Sharon Dowey said Mr Hosie was "in cloud cuckoo land" and give years was not a little late but "an insult to Scotland's island residents".

She tweeted: "It's like saying a quarter of a billion £ is a bit of spare change, which is exactly how much taxpayers' money Stewart's party have wasted on this sorry saga."