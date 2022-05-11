NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board has confirmed that services at the Sandyford sexual health clinic were "disrupted" by anti-abortion protesters.

Men with loudspeakers hectored people entering the facility in the city, which provides a range of sexual, reproductive and emotional health services, including counselling for rape, sexual assault, sexual abuse, and childhood sexual abuse.

Campaigners for Back Off Scotland, who have long called for the implementation of buffer zones, to stop protesters from gathering outside healthcare settings and intimidating patients, said they were told by staff that the two men were “so loud they can’t consult on that side of the building and patients are in distress”.

“Time for @MareeToddMSP to resign. This is being allowed and emboldened under her watch,” they added.

Police Scotland have reportedly been called but are unable to move the men on.

Rachael Clake, who works for the British Pregnancy Advisory Service which provides abortion services in the UK tweeted: “There have not been protesters outside the Sandyford in Glasgow - which also delivers rape crisis - for *years*. This isn't protest as usual, this is clear escalation. Urgent questions need to be asked of @MareeToddMSP.”

A spokesperson for the health board said: "We can confirm protestors were present this afternoon which caused some unnecessary disruption to services delivered at one of our health care sites.

"While we recognise the public’s right to protest, as a healthcare provider we believe all our patients should be free to attend for treatment and our staff should be able to deliver care, without fear or intimidation."

Last week, Nicola Sturgeon claimed progress on implementing buffer zones was being stalled because of the need to comply with the European Convention on Human Rights.

“On all legislation we have to ensure that legislation is ECHR compliant and when you are, as some people would say, interfering in the right to protest there’s just a complex legal issue that we have to work our way through,” Sturgeon said.

The First Minister said that she wanted to make progress as quickly as possible but the government could not just “magic away the legal considerations” and she did not want to pass legislation that would be open to challenges in court.

However, campaigners point to Northern Ireland where the assembly has already passed legislation to introduce buffer zones around abortion clinics.

Earlier this month, more than 100 protesters staged a demonstration outside Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Protests were held in Edinburgh and Aberdeen as well, but it was the scale of the Glasgow turnout that shocked campaigners.

The demonstration prompted a total of 76 consultants there to call on Ms Todd, the women’s health minister, to "show courage" and introduce protest-free "buffer zones" across all clinics following a surge in protests from pro-life groups.

In November last year, the Scottish Government said it would be for councils to pass by-laws to protect specific sites, rather than have a nationwide system.

Ms Todd has promised to look at a Members Bill being tabled by Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay.

