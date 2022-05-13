A man impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un disrupted the Australian election campaign after he burst into an event that Prime Minister Scott Morrison was attending.
The impersonator, who later identified himself by the stage name Howard X, started talking to gathered media about the candidate Mr Morrison was backing at the Melbourne event, Gladys Liu.
"Thank you very much. Gladys Liu is the communist candidate for Australia," the lookalike said, before he was interrupted by an aide to Mr Morrison, Nick Creevey.
"Excuse me, you are going to have to leave. This is the most offensive thing I have ever seen in a campaign," Mr Creevey said.
The impersonator responded: "Excuse me, you don't tell the supreme leader what to do. I support Gladys Liu."
The impersonator left the Melbourne venue soon after.
Ms Liu said she was focused on delivering outcomes for the Melbourne communities she represents.
"I will not be distracted by my opponents and their grubby tactics," she said.
Ms Liu was born in Hong Kong and has lived in Australia for more than 30 years.
The disruption appears to have been orchestrated in part by Queensland State senate candidate Drew Pavlou, who said on social media that he was good friends with Howard X and it was "one of the best things we have ever managed".
Mr Pavlou had earlier claimed in posts that Ms Liu had defended China's leadership and had ties to the regime.
He described himself as a "young larrikin" who thought the election was boring and needed more excitement.
During the event at Extel Technologies in Melbourne, Mr Morrison praised Chinese Australians.
"I talk about the assertive and aggressive nature of the Chinese government, not the Chinese people," Mr Morrison said.
"You know, Chinese Australians are the greatest patriots you could hope for in this country."
The disruption came at a time of heightened tensions between Australia and China, most recently over a security pact that China signed with the Solomon Islands.
Howard X is well known for his impersonation of Kim Jong-un.
In 2018, he was detained and questioned when he arrived in Singapore days before a summit between the North Korean leader and US President Donald Trump. His real name is Lee Howard Ho Wun.
The impersonator is being interviewed by police, according to reports.
Australia's election will be held on May 21 and early voting began this week.
Opinion polls have the centre-left opposition Labour Party tracking ahead of Mr Morrison's conservative coalition.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here