Scotland’s Health secretary has strongly criticised Israeli security forces who beat mourners carrying the coffin of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh through the streets of Jerusalem.
Humza Yousaf said scenes of pallbearers being beaten by riot police on Friday were “sickening”, and that anyone with “an iota of humanity” should condemn their actions “in the strongest possible terms.”
Ms Abu Akleh, 51, was a household name across the Arab world, revered for her coverage of Palestinian life under Israeli rule for the Al Jazeera satellite channel for the last 25 years.
She was shot dead on Wednesday during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin.
Ms Abu Akleh
Journalists who were with her, including an Al Jazeera colleague who was shot and wounded, said Israeli forces fired upon them even though they were clearly identifiable as reporters.
Anger at Ms Abu Akleh’s killing escalated yesterday when Israeli riot police pushed and beat pallbearers, causing them to briefly drop her casket in a shocking start to her funeral procession.
It turned into perhaps the largest display of Palestinian nationalism in Jerusalem in a generation.
Closer of the beating of the pallbearers of Shireen Abu Akleh’s coffin.— Emir Nader (@EmirNader) May 13, 2022
I rewatched the moment Israeli security forces begin striking - seems the goal was to stop a walking procession through Jerusalem streets. (10:50 Mecca time, Al Jazeera live feed) pic.twitter.com/wlWLAtjxUH
Israel says it is investigating the incident. It initially suggested she might have been shot by Palestinian militants, without providing evidence, but has since backtracked.
As footage of the funeral spread out across the internet yesterday, Mr Yousaf Tweeted:
“The actions of the Israeli security forces attacking mourners who are literally carrying the casket of Shireen Abu Akhleh is sickening. Anyone with a shred of decency, or an iota of humanity should condemn in the strongest possible terms.”
The actions of the Israeli security forces attacking mourners who are literally carrying the casket of Shireen Abu Akhleh is sickening. Anyone with a shred of decency, or an iota of humanity should condemn in the strongest possible terms. https://t.co/ewp9OW8CLS— Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) May 13, 2022
The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the killing of the Palestinian-American journalist, calling for “an immediate, thorough, transparent, and fair and impartial investigation” into her death.
A press statement was approved by the 15 council members after language was removed emphasising the importance of media freedom and the need for journalists working in dangerous areas to be protected at the insistence of China and Russia, diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions were private.
The council statement reiterated “that journalists should be protected as civilians” and also condemned the injury to Ms Abu Akleh’s colleague.
Thousands attended the funeral procession
Within hours of her death, the Palestinian Authority and Al Jazeera accused Israel of deliberately killing Ms Abu Akleh.
Israel says a full investigation is needed before any conclusions can be drawn.
The 51-year-old joined Al Jazeera’s Arabic-language service in 1997 and rose to prominence covering the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising against Israeli rule, in the early 2000s.
Horrible scenes as Israeli security forces beat the funeral procession for slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and the crowd momentarily lose control of her casket pic.twitter.com/DEJF5Ty9tZ— Emir Nader (@EmirNader) May 13, 2022
Israel called for a joint investigation with the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the West Bank and cooperates with it on security.
But the Palestinians rejected a joint investigation and demanded an independent international investigation.
Both sides are likely to cast doubt on any conclusions reached by the other, and there did not appear to be any possibility of a third party carrying out an independent probe.
Israeli police have defended the actions of their officers, saying that they were targeted by stone-throwing youths.
