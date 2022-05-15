BORIS Johnson will head to Belfast tomorrow, in a bid to try and end the political deadlock over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Over the weekend, Downing Street tried to play down fears of a trade war, and moved back from suggestions that they could table legislation to suspend or change the agreement, which governs post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Despite last week’s elections, Stormont remains empty, with the DUP refusing to take their place in the assembly until the protocol changes.

As the leader of the largest party, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill is entitled to be nominated as First Minister.

She’s vowed to tell the Prime Minister to “stop pandering to the DUP” and to start encouraging them to “get on and work with the [European] Commission and find ways to smooth the implementation of the Protocol and stop holding us to ransom for their game playing.”

The protocol - which was part of the UK’s 2019 Brexit deal with the European Union - prevents the need for a trade and customs border between the north and south of Ireland by effectively putting one between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

It means there are checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain, but none between Northern Ireland and what is ultimately the EU.

The problem for Downing Street and the unionists is that there needs to be a trade and customs border between the EU and the UK somewhere.

Placing one between the north and south of Ireland would be in breach of the Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement.

The UK is hoping for some compromise, which could be sold to the DUP.

They’re keen to see the European Commission widen the list of products that are exempt from checks at Northern Ireland ports and, crucially, limit the role the European court of justice has in administering the protocol.

While Brussels is keen to talk, they have made clear that there is limited chance of change. The EU leaders have warned of retaliatory measures if the UK acts unilaterally. That could see tariffs or quota restrictions.

Last week, Salmon Scotland, the body for the million industry which last year sold £372 million worth of fresh fish to the EU, warned that a trade war could have a major impact on Britain’s export market.

However, in a media round yesterday, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the UK would entirely within its rights to trigger Article 16 — the clause allowing either side to take unilateral “safeguard” measures if there are serious “economic, societal or environmental difficulties” that are likely to persist.

Suella Braverman, the UK attorney-general, has reportedly said the government is within its right to propose unilateral action on the basis that it is necessary to defend the higher-priority 1998 Good Friday, which has “primordial significance”.

“There has been a lot of talk, a lot of threats, about what the EU will or won’t do. That is up to them,” Mr Kwarteng told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme.

“As far as I am concerned, our primary duty as the British government is to look after political stability in Northern Ireland. If that means relooking at the protocol, we absolutely have to do that.

“I think this talk of a trade war is irresponsible and I think it is completely getting ahead of ourselves.

“It is up to the EU. We think it would be completely self-defeating if they went into a trade war, but that is up to them.”

“Northern Ireland is as much of the United Kingdom as England, Cornwall, the South East, and we are responsible for that,” he told the Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme earlier.

“Any tariff situation would have to go to arbitrators. It is not something they can do willy-nilly, arbitrarily.

“Article 16 is enshrined. It does allow people to act unilaterally and we have got ultimately to be prepared to invoke it.”

Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs warned that it was “disingenuous and dangerous” to claim that the Belfast Agreement is incompatible with the Northern Ireland protocol.

However, unilateral action could undermine the peace process in Northern Ireland, Simon Coveney said.

He told Sophy Ridge on Sunday on Sky News: “What I see at the moment is a British government making statements and briefing against the EU, and creating a lot of tension in my country, your closest neighbour, and also potentially being on the verge of making a decision that could fundamentally undermine the functioning of the institutions of the peace process in Northern Ireland.

“Let’s not forget, this is not only about unionism, of course it needs to be partly about unionism, but a majority of people in Northern Ireland voted against Brexit and would vote against Brexit again in the morning it was put to them.”

He said walking away from the arrangements would "send headlines around the world that Britain is prepared to break international law".

Mr Coveney added: “What’s happening at the moment has forced Ireland into taking a much more strident position and responding honestly to the unhelpful briefings that we’re getting from very, very senior levels within the British government this week, which seems to be laying the groundwork for a decision which, I believe, could be deeply harmful for the relationship between Britain and Ireland, if we don’t see sense in the next few days.”

Mr Coveney said the conflict in Ukraine made it more important for the EU and UK to work together.

“We have huge challenges to overcome together,” he said. “The idea that we would ratchet up the tension on something else... is deeply unhelpful.”

Downing Street said Mr Johnson will use a series of private meetings in Belfast on Monday to deliver a “tough message” that any “fix” to the protocol must involve the parties coming together to form an Executive and Assembly.

In his meetings with party leaders, the Prime Minister will also guarantee the delivery of three pre-existing commitments to Northern Ireland in the “coming weeks” including taking forward the Language and Culture Package agreed as part of the New Decade, New Approach.

He will promise to intervene to deliver abortion regulations and place a duty on the Department of Health so that women and girls have access to services that are their legal right.

There are also plans to introduce new measures to deal with the “legacy of the past”.

Mr Johnson is expected to tell party leaders “that we will always keep the door open to genuine dialogue” however “there will be a necessity to act” and protect the Belfast [Good Friday] Agreement if the EU does not change its position.

He will say that there is “no disguising the fact” that the delicate balance of the agreement has been upset by the protocol, because "one strand of the Agreement (North-South) has taken precedent over another (East-West)."

This, Mr Johnson will argue, undermines the text of the Agreement, which makes clear that all strands are of “interlocking and of equal importance”.

The UK and EU’s “shared objective” should be for a reformed Protocol to enjoy “the broadest possible cross-community support” when it faces a consent vote in 2024, he will say.



