MALCOLM Cunning has been deposed as the leader of the Labour group on Glasgow City Council after the party failed to retake the council from the SNP.
George Redmond beat Cunning by 24 votes to 11 - a landslide victory.
Soryia Siddique also defeated Cunning's number two Eva Murray to become deputy leader.
READ MORE: SNP and Greens to open talks in Glasgow on Holyrood style deal
Labour gained seats in Glasgow on May 5 - taking 36 seats to the SNP's 37 - but the result was not enough to avert a leadership contest.
Cunning’s preference had been to hold on to the post for a few years before handing over to a so-called next generation leader.
Redmond, elected as a councillor again after a five year break from the city chambers, pounced and challenged Cunning, pictured below on the election trail, for his job.
After a short but intense battle, he pipped the sitting leader after securing support from across the councillor group.
Redmond, a close ally of fellow Labour councillor Frank McAveety, told the Record last week his first priority would be calling a summit of business leaders:
“Glasgow is not in a good place. People want the city cleaned up. One of the first things I would do is call a meeting of the business community about the city centre.
“The state of the city centre is heartbreaking. Big stores have pulled out. We can’t pretend it is not happening.”
Meanwhile, talks between the SNP and the Greens, began last week and on continuing about the possibility of running the administration jointly.
Last week SNP Councillor Ricky Bell told The Herald the parties would discuss the prospect of a formal coalition, a Holyrood style co-operation agreement or a confidence and supply deal, where the Greens would support the SNP on key votes such as the budget and no confidence motions.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here