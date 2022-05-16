MALCOLM Cunning has been deposed as the leader of the Labour group on Glasgow City Council after the party failed to retake the council from the SNP.

George Redmond beat Cunning by 24 votes to 11 - a landslide victory.

Soryia Siddique also defeated Cunning's number two Eva Murray to become deputy leader.

READ MORE: SNP and Greens to open talks in Glasgow on Holyrood style deal

Labour gained seats in Glasgow on May 5 - taking 36 seats to the SNP's 37 - but the result was not enough to avert a leadership contest.

Cunning’s preference had been to hold on to the post for a few years before handing over to a so-called next generation leader.

Redmond, elected as a councillor again after a five year break from the city chambers, pounced and challenged Cunning, pictured below on the election trail, for his job.

After a short but intense battle, he pipped the sitting leader after securing support from across the councillor group.

Redmond, a close ally of fellow Labour councillor Frank McAveety, told the Record last week his first priority would be calling a summit of business leaders:

“Glasgow is not in a good place. People want the city cleaned up. One of the first things I would do is call a meeting of the business community about the city centre.

“The state of the city centre is heartbreaking. Big stores have pulled out. We can’t pretend it is not happening.”

Meanwhile, talks between the SNP and the Greens, began last week and on continuing about the possibility of running the administration jointly.

Last week SNP Councillor Ricky Bell told The Herald the parties would discuss the prospect of a formal coalition, a Holyrood style co-operation agreement or a confidence and supply deal, where the Greens would support the SNP on key votes such as the budget and no confidence motions.