THE SNP and the Scottish Greens have struck a landmark deal to jointly run Glasgow city council, the Herald can reveal.

It is the first time the two parties will work together formally in local government in Scotland and comes less than a year after they signed the Bute House agreement at a national level.

The arrangement will mean Scotland's largest city will be run by a SNP/Green administration with a majority of nine.

Talks between the two parties are still ongoing to finalise the details of the deal with statements from both parties to be released later today. The new SNP/Green administration will be formally proposed on Thursday at a full council meeting where committee conveners will also be appointed.

A SNP Glasgow spokesman told The Herald: "Talks between the SNP and Green leaderships continue to be very constructive and progress has been made towards an administration being proposed and appointed at a meeting of Full Council on Thursday 19th."

He added: "There will be official statements from both ourselves and the Greens early afternoon."

Negotiations began in the city chambers last week with Susan Aitken, Glasgow city council's SNP group leader, and senior SNP councillor Ricky Bell, in charge of negotiations for their party.

The May 5 poll saw the SNP re-elected as the largest party in Glasgow, winning 37 seats (down two on 2017), with Labour taking 36 (up five), the Greens ten (up three) and the Tories two (down six).

From left SNP Glasgow city councillor Chris Cunningham, with fellow Glasgow councillorss Jon Molyneux of the Scottish Greens and Ricky Bell of the SNP at the Glasgow count on May 6 this year. Photo Colin Mearns.

Speaking to The Herald last week Councillor Bell said a number of arrangements could be on the table, including a full coalition, a Holyrood style co-operation style agreement where some policy issues are excluded as areas of difference between the parties, or a confidence and supply deal where the Greens could agree to support the SNP on the budget and on confidence motions.

Councillor Jon Molyneux, the co-leader of the Glasgow city council Scottish Greens, who won the most first preference votes in the city's Pollokshields ward, said last week he was open to "any conversations" to see how the party could deliver its manifesto.

"We believe the party that elected the largest number of councillors has the right to have first go and form an administration," he said.

"So we will proceed on that basis with our SNP colleagues first. If we are unable to make process in those conversations we are not ruling out talking to other parties.

"We respect the result of the election. But the result of the election is that people do want change and I think it means there does need to be a change in approach.

"The SNP votes share was down and their seats are down and obviously our vote share and seats are up."

The formal deal between the SNP and the Greens in Glasgow will have to be approved by Greens' party members nationally.

Scottish Green members backed the Bute House agreement last August which saw co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater appointed junior ministers in Nicola Sturgeon's government.

It was the first time the party gained a position in government anywhere in the UK.

The Bute House agreement stopped short of a formal coalition as it allowed the parties to agree to disagree on certain policy areas, for instance whether an independent Scotland should be a Nato member. The SNP support membership while the Greens do not.