A TORY MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

The serving MP has been arrested by the Metropolitan Police and is thought to still be in custody.

The parliamentarian is yet to be named, however the force confirmed he has been arrested on "suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in a public office".

It comes after a two-year probe into allegations against the MP, according to the Sun, with the alleged offences said to have been committed between 2002 and 2009 in London.

Conservative chief whip Chris Heaton Harris is reported to have asked the MP to stay away from Parliament.

A Conservative whips office spokeswoman said: “The Chief Whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the Parliamentary Estate while an investigation is ongoing.

“Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further.”