THE SNP and Greens have started “formal negotiations” about establishing a minority administration on Edinburgh City Council.
The two parties had informally talked about working together last week – but the two parties do not have enough councillors to form a majority.
In Glasgow, the SNP and Greens have reached a deal to form a majority council administration – mirroring the Scottish Government arrangement at Holyrood.
Labour and the LibDems ruled out any formal deals with the SNP in the capital – essentially leaving an SNP-Greens arrangement the only viable option.
But concerns have been raised about unionist parties teaming up to block the SNP and Greens attempting to bring forward radical policies such as the workplace parking levy and commuter charge.
SNP group leader Adam McVey said: “I am happy to say the SNP group has begun formal negotiations with Green colleagues with the aim to form a coalition.
“The election saw the SNP returned as by far the biggest party and there is broad support for the progressive ideas we have to take Edinburgh forward.
“The SNP and Green groups are having constructive discussions about how we can work together to implement the policies that we campaigned for and that our residents voted for. These meetings have been positive and focused on the further progress we can deliver for Edinburgh.”
He added: “We believe this coalition gives Edinburgh the best way forward to tackle climate, fight poverty and improve the core services we all depend on.
“The city deserves clear and strong leadership and I am confident we can provide that. We look forward to continuing discussions with Green councillors to explore how we can make sure the capital has a fair and successful future.”
