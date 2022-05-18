Scots would vote for independence if a referendum was held tomorrow, a former Tory MSP has said.
Adam Tomkins, Professor of Public Law at the University of Glasgow, said that the “unspeakable truth” for Unionists is that a vote to break up the UK would see a victory for the ‘Yes’ side because of shifting demographics, with young voters favouring independence.
Writing exclusively in The Herald, Prof Tomkins — Conservative MSP for Glasgow region between 2016 and 2021 — said that the margin of victory for the Yes side would be similar to that of the Leave campaign in the Brexit referendum, which saw the UK vote to exit the EU by 52% to 48%
However, he cautioned that the result would be “brutal and ugly and horrible”, with the SNP having failed to prepared the economy for the shocks which would ensue.
He also predicted that a ‘Yes’ result would be a “disaster” for Scotland and the UK, but said that voters would opt to leave because of Brexit, for Covid mismanagement, for failing to reform” and for callous disregard and corruption in government.
But the former politician also believes that a referendum is unlikely as it will not be granted by Westminster in the foreseeable future, leaving the SNP little option with regards to holding a poll.
Prof Tomkins also said that Scotland the rest of the UK are now in a “phoney war”, where both sides know the real battle is not going to happen soon.
He writes: “The 2014 referendum relied on Westminster giving its consent. It was this consent which underpinned the legality of the 2014 referendum and, this time around, it is perfectly plain that such consent is going to be withheld.
Everybody knows this. The First Minister knows it. Her government know it. Holyrood knows it. You know it. And yet the pretence goes on that there is somehow, none the less, going to be a second independence referendum on the First Minister’s preferred timetable of a date to be confirmed in 2023. There is not.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel