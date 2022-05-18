THE PRIME Minister has told the Commons that most MPs are "not misbehaving" when asked about his own performance by an SNP MP.

Hannah Bardell, the MP for Livingston, read out the ministerial code during Prime Minister's Questions and asked how well he thought he was sticking to the principles.

She said: " 'No bullying and no harassment, no leaking, no misuse of taxpayers’ money and no actual or perceived conflicts of interest.

“ 'The precious principles of public life enshrined in this document must be honoured at all time' - Those are the Prime Minister’s own words from the ministerial code.

“So, can the Prime Minister tell me on a scale of one to 10, how is he doing with keeping to those principles?”

The PM replied: “I think 10 out of 10."

He said that the "majority" of people in parliament were "not misbehaving", adding: "We believe in this Government in adhering to the principles of the ministerial code and by the way, an important point: there’s a lot of attacks on MPs and what goes on in this place.

"And I think it is always worth stressing that the vast majority of people who work in the House of Commons and members of Parliament are doing a very good job and working very hard and are not misbehaving."