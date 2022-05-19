HERE is a tale of two queens and their press coverage. The first Queen is the official monarch with a capital “Q”, and a crown, to prove it.
Last Sunday, the UK’s main commercial broadcaster gave two hours and 40 minutes of prime time over to a celebration for the Queen’s platinum jubilee. One of the show’s hosts, Phillip Schofield, described the night of entertainment as “eclectic”, which was certainly one word for it. Held at Windsor Castle, it was a curious blend of horse show, royal variety performance, and school play, with just the faintest hint of It’s a Royal Knockout to give it that frisson of live broadcast danger.
Adding to the surreality of the evening was the presence of Tom Cruise, there to pay tribute to the monarch and to plug his new movie, Top Gun: Maverick. “Incredible,” said Schofield, giving the film an impromptu review. “It’s everything you would want it to be and more.” Cruise paid tribute to the Queen’s devotion and dignity, how respected she was around the world, and her kindness, in similarly glowing terms.
Out in the grounds of Windsor Castle, actors cantered through hundreds of years of history, getting things wrong as one viewer, a Mr David Torrance of London (the very same), pointed out on Twitter. “So between the accession of King James VI of Scotland to the English throne in 1603 and the English Civil War,” he wrote, “ITV’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration speaks of England, Wales, Ireland & Scotland ‘coming together as one nation’ in an ‘Act of Union’ – did no one google this in advance?”
The real stars of the night were the horses and the Queen, who seemed to be enjoying herself, which was nice to see. All through the evening Union flags had fluttered, filling the screen with reds, whites and blues. A cynic might have seen The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration as one long advertisement for the Union, or indeed for Scottish independence. It could have worked both ways. The point is, though, that the coverage was massive and, save for a relatively few complaints, this went unquestioned.
It will be the same again on June 4. This time it will be the BBC giving hours of coverage to the Platinum Party at the Palace, featuring Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Cliff Richard and others. Expect more flag waving, and if wall-to-wall reporting in the media does not follow, I will eat my paper crown.
Now we come to the other personage in our tale. She is not an actual queen, you understand. The term is used in its modern, informal sense, to denote any woman of standing in her field. As the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon is a significant figure, not to mention an elected one. When she goes to Washington DC and meets Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (another queen, small Q) it is a story of interest, is it not? Indeed, when Ms Pelosi attended last year’s G7 Speakers’ Summit hosted by Sir Lindsay Hoyle in Chorley, Lancashire, the coverage was extensive and wholly positive.
Ms Sturgeon’s US visit did secure coverage, just not as much as her supporters felt was warranted. Some have accused BBC Scotland, and in particular its website, of purposely ignoring the trip for political reasons. The BBC did not see it that way. It said the trip, including the First Minister’s comments on climate change, was the lead story on the website for much of the day, with mention of Ms Sturgeon moving further down the story as a fresh line, a comment from COP26 President Alok Sharma, was added.
This did not convince some observers, one of whom, Stewart Easton, said coverage of the US trip had been “noticeably and wrongly absent” from BBC Scotland news coverage. Mr Easton is a former head of news at BBC Radio Scotland. He is also, as his Twitter biog says, a former head of communications for the SNP at Westminster.
Both sides in the argument have a point, but on balance BBC Scotland could and should have done more. As a rough guide, if Nancy Pelosi thinks someone’s visit is newsworthy enough to tweet about, you should be giving it big licks too. Moreover, the subjects raised by the FM, including Nato membership and Ukraine, should have been of global interest given what Scotland houses in its backyard.
As for whether the BBC’s actions amounted to a cock-up or conspiracy, I’m inclined towards the former. BBC Scotland cannot win in such cases. Too little coverage and it gets pelters; too much and the same would happen, but from the other side. The ideal, Goldilocks formula would be just enough coverage across all media outlets to make for a balanced whole, but it is not in the interests of those who want a fight to take such a broad view.
As wearying as such fights can sometimes be, they are worth having, if only to keep all sides on their toes. Sometimes, that old saw, just because you are paranoid does not mean they are not out to get you, is true. Take, for example, that utterance by the Queen during the last Scottish independence referendum, when she hoped “people will think very carefully about the future”.
According to David Cameron’s memoirs this was the raising of the royal eyebrow he had asked for to bolster the No campaign. Buckingham Palace, however, was reportedly “displeased” by his interpretation of the Queen’s words. Whatever, it happened, and who can know what impact it might have had.
Reporting should be objective but coverage, how much, and where in the running order an item goes, is often subjective. Times and priorities change. Pre Covid and Ukraine, for instance, the Vardy-Rooney libel trial would likely have been given more prominence. There is some appetite for it, but not nearly as much as might once have been the case. People are far more interested in how they are going to heat their homes this winter.
The coverage given to the platinum jubilee celebrations will be too much for some, just as the amount afforded the First Minister’s US trip was, for others, too little.
There is no harm in pointing out either of these things, albeit with a little less fervour than there has been in the past. Just as the BBC does itself no favours by always appearing defensive, so its critics are too quick to see conspiracy when there is none.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel